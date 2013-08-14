15085 results for

Food Trends
Beauty
Functional Food

These Healthy Cereals Will Make Your Breakfast Infinitely Better

Start your day off on a healthy—and delicious—note.

Liz Moody
May 15 2019
Parenting

Feeling Extra Appreciative Of Teachers Right Now? Here Are 7 Ways To Show It

It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and if you're feeling extra appreciative of what teachers deal with on a daily basis this year, perhaps take this time...

Alexandra Engler
May 5
Healthy Weight

Why Eating More Fat Can Help You Lose Weight: A Doctor Explains

I once feared fat, too. Now we know that good fats — like avocados and eggs — actually help us stay healthy and lean. Here's what I tell my patients.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
February 24 2016
Spirituality

Why Angelina Jolie Did The Right Thing

Like pretty much everyone else this week, I paid a lot of attention to Angelina Jolie’s very brave decision to publicize her prophylactic bilateral...

Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz M.D.
May 17 2013
Spirituality
Love

The Most Popular Sleeping Position Among Couples Might Surprise You

Listen: Cuddling is not always comfortable, OK?

Georgina Berbari
September 7 2019
Personal Growth

5 Things Happy People Never Do

Brené Brown said it best: "Comparison kills joy. Stay in your own lane."

Shirin Karimi Tararani
September 5 2017
Home

How To Make Decluttering A Spiritual Experience

As you eliminate what no longer serves you, allow yourself to be spoiled with what you really want and deserve.

Lili Pettit
December 7 2016

Try This 12-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

If you're going on vacation soon — or you’re treating the weekend like a mini vacay, it doesn’t mean you have to completely stop working out. Even if...

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
July 28 2015
Integrative Health

If You Get Leg Cramps, Try This Strange Harvard-Approved Cure

Have you ever woken up with a charley horse in your calf so bad you scream out loud?

Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 2 2014
Integrative Health

If You Have Chronic Pain, Make These Changes To Your Diet — STAT

Nutrition advice for managing chronic pain, including eliminating inflammatory foods and eating plenty of fish.

Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
February 18 2019
Spirituality

How To Connect With Your Intuition For Clues About 2019

A professional intuitive gives her top tips.

Tanya Carroll Richardson
December 25 2018
Healthy Weight

Phil Staples From "Fat, Sick & Nearly Dead" On Gaining Back 200 Pounds

Little by little, I started falling into my old habits.

Phil Staples
September 19 2014
Functional Food
What You Need To Know About Cold-Pressed Juice

Do you have a juicer gathering dust in your cabinet? Are you confused about the green bottles you see in the hands of starlets and yogis? Have you...

mindbodygreen
May 7 2014
