23955 results for
This Surprising Personality Trait Is Linked To A 15% Longer Life Span
Bring on the positive affirmations.
Dealing With SIBO? Don't Make One Of These 5 Common Mistakes
Common mistakes when treating small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, including not following a SIBO diet and not retesting to make sure SIBO is gone.
Kristian Henderson On Supporting Clean, Black-Owned Brands
"Think about how things that are touching a lot of your body are going to be absorbed into your skin."
Treating Brain Inflammation May Reverse Dementia & Alzheimer's
Getting rid of brain fog while simultaneously boosting memory? Sounds good to us!
6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 30, 2017)
If you want to get more sleep, take note.
11 Unexpected Areas Of Your Life You Can Detox
As another birthday approaches and I glide further into my 50s, I've been thinking a lot about how letting go of some of my old notions and habits has...
So You've Made A New Resolution — Can You Answer This One Question?
So You've Made A New Resolution — Can You Answer This One Question?
Could 'Tiny Fat Bubbles' Be The Key To Solving Autoimmune Disease?
New study shows that liposomes, or "tiny fat bubbles," could help reset the immune system to prevent and treat autoimmune disease.
5 Ways To Make Your Marriage Feel Like Brand-New Love
Have fun getting dressed up and hitting the town for the night. Everything else can wait until tomorrow.
Why Raising A Child Might Be The Most Heroic Thing You Ever Do
Parenting requires more courage than you can ever imagine.
Amanda Chantal Bacon, Founder Of Moon Juice, On Adaptogens, Embracing The Haters + Surrendering To The Universe
Expect the unexpected.
Here's How To Tell The Difference Between Empathy & Codependency
There's a fine line between empathy and codependency.
5 Things About My Millennial Kids I Finally Stopped Judging
I love that my daughters are so open and tell me things that are going on in their lives. They share their good news and also reach out to me to...
Want To Sleep Better? These 7 Foods May Help, Dietitian-Approved
Better-quality sleep may be just around the corner!
Glow On: The Best Natural Healthy Aging Tips For People In Their 30s
Your 30s can actually be a really good skin time—here's how.
5 Ways To ACTUALLY Change Your Life This Year (No Resolutions Necessary)
There's a REASON resolutions don't work. Here's what it really takes to get what you want.
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
This emotion may be the strongest factor in triggering addictive behavior.
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Joey Zwillinger says we have all the tools we need.
The New Food Label You're Going To Want On Your Radar
It takes organic one step further.
This Is How Fiber In Your Diet Helps Combat Diabetes & Heart Disease
New study shows how eating a high-fiber diet for six months can prevent heart disease and diabetes.