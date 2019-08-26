23955 results for

Mental Health
Integrative Health

Dealing With SIBO? Don't Make One Of These 5 Common Mistakes

Common mistakes when treating small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, including not following a SIBO diet and not retesting to make sure SIBO is gone.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome
Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
November 24 2018
Social Good

Kristian Henderson On Supporting Clean, Black-Owned Brands

"Think about how things that are touching a lot of your body are going to be absorbed into your skin."

#makinghistory
Adaeze Elechi
January 4
Integrative Health

Treating Brain Inflammation May Reverse Dementia & Alzheimer's

Getting rid of brain fog while simultaneously boosting memory? Sounds good to us!

#news #inflammation #brain
Christina Coughlin
December 4 2019
Women's Health

11 Unexpected Areas Of Your Life You Can Detox

As another birthday approaches and I glide further into my 50s, I've been thinking a lot about how letting go of some of my old notions and habits has...

#happiness #joy #self-acceptance
Laura McDonald
January 5 2015
So You've Made A New Resolution — Can You Answer This One Question?

#partner #goal setting #My Why
mindbodygreen
January 3 2019
Integrative Health

Could 'Tiny Fat Bubbles' Be The Key To Solving Autoimmune Disease?

New study shows that liposomes, or "tiny fat bubbles," could help reset the immune system to prevent and treat autoimmune disease.

#news #inflammation
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 8 2019
Love

5 Ways To Make Your Marriage Feel Like Brand-New Love

Have fun getting dressed up and hitting the town for the night. Everything else can wait until tomorrow.

#love #relationships #soul mates
Samantha Messersmith
August 13 2016
Parenting

Why Raising A Child Might Be The Most Heroic Thing You Ever Do

Parenting requires more courage than you can ever imagine.

#parentingweek #confidence
Stephen Cowan, M.D.
September 12 2018
Spirituality
Personal Growth

5 Things About My Millennial Kids I Finally Stopped Judging

I love that my daughters are so open and tell me things that are going on in their lives. They share their good news and also reach out to me to...

#parenting advice #mindfulness #personal growth #parenting
Lisa Kayne Lieberman
May 18 2016
Functional Food

Want To Sleep Better? These 7 Foods May Help, Dietitian-Approved

Better-quality sleep may be just around the corner!

#sleep
Karman Meyer, R.D., LDN
June 16 2019
Beauty

5 Ways To ACTUALLY Change Your Life This Year (No Resolutions Necessary)

There's a REASON resolutions don't work. Here's what it really takes to get what you want.

#renew you 2017 #goal #personal growth #goal setting
Dr. William A. Schiemann
January 16 2017
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

This emotion may be the strongest factor in triggering addictive behavior.

#news #depression #brain
Sarah Regan
January 12
Climate Change
Integrative Health

This Is How Fiber In Your Diet Helps Combat Diabetes & Heart Disease

New study shows how eating a high-fiber diet for six months can prevent heart disease and diabetes.

#Heart #news
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 5 2019