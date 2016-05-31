15177 results for

Meal Planning Sounds Hard. Here's Why It Doesn't Have To Be

Think like a meal planner—even if you'll never meal plan

#healthy foods #food #meal plan
Stacie Billis
May 31 2016
Nature

How To Diagnose & Save Your Sick Houseplant, Stat

Yellow leaves? Wilting edges? Here's exactly what to do.

#plants
Veronica Peerless
June 18 2017

Photo Series Shows That More Symmetrical Doesn't Mean More Beautiful

Does symmetrical equal beautiful? Or are we beautiful because of — rather than in spite of — our imperfections?

#news #beauty
Emi Boscamp
June 15 2015

5 Warning Signs Your Friendships Are Unhealthy

The people with whom you surround yourself have a strong influence on the life that you live. They impact the TV programs you watch, the places where...

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #communication
Tony J. Robinson
April 13 2014
Beauty

3 Ways To Beat Low Testosterone + Connect To Your Masculine Energy

Have you thought about your testosterone lately?

#healing #hormones #health
Jonah Gates
February 6 2017

9 Self-Care Essentials To Add To Your Life

There's been a long-held belief that people are worthy of respect when they put others before themselves. People have often evaluated their own worth...

#love #happiness #gratitude #meditation #personal growth
Trish Allan
November 10 2013
Parenting

3 Mindfulness Practices You Can Do With Your Kids

They will 100 percent thank you later.

#breath #gratitude
Lena Franklin, LCSW
April 21 2018
Parenting

11 Ways To Empower Your Kids While Cooking A Meal

Instead of shying away from including your kids in the kitchen, embrace these tiny helpers.

#easy meals
Maria Lichty
September 5 2019
Recipes
Motivation
Spirituality

It's Either Me or Yoga!

What do you do if you are married to someone or in a relationship where the other person is at odds with your practice, your rituals and/or your...

#love #relationships #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Heather Morton
July 6 2012
Recipes
Home
Home

This American Airlines Flight Attendant Inspires Her Passengers With Tiny Window Notes

Flying sucks. Yes, there are those of us who don't mind it, who enjoy the taste of salty peanuts and Bloody Mary mix at 35,000 feet, but most of us...

#news #inspiration #travel
Emi Boscamp
October 15 2015
Sex

3 Ayurvedic Herbs to Boost Your Libido

In addition to recommending simple diet, exercise, and lifestyle tips to increase libido and fertility, Ayurveda also offers some powerful herbal...

#Ayurveda #sex #wellness
Stephanie Brown
September 13 2016
Functional Food