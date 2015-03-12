15177 results for

7 Powerful Ways To Actually Support A Friend In Crisis (According To A Stanford Happiness Scientist)

How many times have we found ourselves with a friend who is going through a breakup, a loss, or another difficult life transition and just been...

#empowerment #friendship
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
June 9 2017
6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 1)

All the wellness news you need to know, including why Jessica Chastain is disappointed in the films shown at Cannes and why 14 billionaires have...

#celebrity #eating disorder #news roundup #depression
Allison Daniels
June 1 2017
What's The Healthiest Way To Brew Coffee? We Asked The Experts

Pour over, French press, cold brew—let's get to the bottom of this.

#gut health #inflammation #coffee #drinks
Liz Moody
June 21 2019
This Mindset Might Be The Secret To Success

Since the earliest days of boxing, an athlete's chances of success were calculated almost exclusively by the “tales of the tape" — a series of...

#abundance #mind body connection #personal growth
Dean Bokhari
December 6 2015
Exactly Why Exercise Keeps Your Brain Healthy, According To Science

If you want to stay sharp as you age, exercise is probably your best bet.

#news #longevity #energy
Leigh Weingus
November 25 2017

Why We Face Challenges + How To Overcome Them

Recently, I saw a friend for the first time in a couple of years. We caught up over coffee, and I realized I was telling her the same kinds of stories...

#happiness #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth
Kaia Roman
July 22 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR 1-800-Flowers.com

How To Build A Zen Den That Speaks To Mom This Mother's Day

How to build a Zen den that speaks to mom this Mother's Day.

#Mother's Day #partner #motherhood
Chloe Schneider
May 5
Why Clear Mascara Is The Unsung Hero Of A Natural Beauty Look + 6 To Try

It's high time we give the transparent goop the recognition it deserves.

#makeup #hair #skin care
Jamie Schneider
July 26
Sugar Is Cancer's Favorite Food: Here's Why

Looking for one more reason to say no to sugar?

#news #cancer #sugar #sugar-free
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 19 2017