Step Away From The Mirror — One Dermatologist's Tip To Stop Picking

With each clogged pore or raised pimple comes the intense desire to start squeezing and prodding.

Alexandra Engler
September 28
My All-Time Favorite Juice Recipe

I drink a lot of green juice — I mean A LOT! My go-to juice is called Goodness Greens. It is a formula I came up with many moons ago to keep up my...

Amanda Chantal Bacon
June 18 2015
Pile, Riffle, Or Overhand? 3 Strategies For Shuffling Your Tarot Deck

People have been consulting tarot cards for centuries.

Sarah Regan
May 7
8 Easy Ways To Pack In Post-Workout Protein

It’s tempting to reward yourself with a treat after a tough workout, but don’t let all your hard work go to waste by eating or drinking things that...

mindbodygreen
April 24 2015
9 Scientifically Proven Prescriptions For Peace Of Mind

If you want to optimize your health, extend your life expectancy, and feel as vital as possible, you need to help your nervous system live in a state...

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
September 5 2014
Why My Whole Family (Pets Included) Eats According To This Philosophy

Here's the diet this nutritionist swears by for herself, her husband, her dog, and her baby boy, to keep everyone healthy, happy, and energetic.

Alexandra Dawson
June 21 2017
We Predict: These Will Be The Quarantine Cocktails Of The Summer

We reached out to some of our favorite R.D.s and food experts to tell us what healthy cocktails and mocktails they'll be sipping on this season.

Olessa Pindak
May 23
These Are The 10 Best Healthy Cookbooks Of 2018

From keto recipes to easy vegetarian meals, we've found the best of the best.

Liz Moody
December 12 2018