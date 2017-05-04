15177 results for
10 Secrets To Reclaiming Your Power After A Soul-Crushing Breakup
"If he dumped you, he is not the prize. You are. Hold your head high. And, always know that you’re a rose in a sea of thorns."
Spiced Pumpkin Cookies With Maple Pecan Glaze (Grain Free)
We all know the health benefits of pumpkin by now.
What Is The Feldenkrais Method & How Can It Help With Chronic Pain?
You're probably using small muscles to accomplish tasks meant for big ones, but here's the good news: There's a way to fix that.
A Foolproof Guide To Surviving (And Thriving) This Aries Season
If ever there was a time to put yourself first, this is it.
I'm A Fertility Doctor. Here's What I Tell My Patients About Getting Pregnant After 40
As soon as it was announced that Janet Jackson is pregnant just two weeks shy of her 50th birthday, I was flooded with questions about how women well...
Here's The Minimum Number Of Hours To Intermittent Fast & Still Get The Benefits
At least 12 hours but more for specific health benefits.
The Uplifted Shift: Yogic Ways To Boost Your Mood At Home
Read on for five things that make a daily practice even more uplifting.
5 Reasons to Ignore Haters
As if you need more than one...
I Used To Be Codependent. Here's How I Stay True To Myself In Relationships
Once I figured my way out of the emotion that kept me in a state of constant need for validation, I learned that I wanted to be available to empower...
The One Organization Trick That Finally Decluttered My Closet
A functional medicine doctor on how to create a healthy, happy room.
9 Things You Need To Know Today (November 2)
All the wellness news you need to know today including the secret superpower of spinach, the key to orgasm, and why you shouldn't skip a workout...
How To Heal A Broken Heart
There's no getting around pain in this life.
How To Slow Down & Stay Present—Even Under Major Stress
Imagine yourself driving behind the proverbial little old lady who is driving 30 mph while you are trying to get to work. The little old lady is...
4 Common Myths About Brain Health & How To Overcome Them
Call it "Myth Busters" for your mind, if you will.
Astrology 101: How To Sync Your Monthly Cycle With The Phases Of The Moon
If you’re a woman who gets a period, you NEED this info.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It, Say MDs
Though using aloe vera topically is considered safe, taking it internally is a different story.
Raw Vegan Ice Cream Cake ... For Breakfast!
Who says you can't eat cake — scratch that — ice cream cake for breakfast? Let's celebrate the morning with this totally good-for-you raw, vegan ice...
Want To Fall Asleep Faster? Try This Breathing Exercise Tonight
Who knew you could use a blender to make a face mask in minutes?
Stuck In A Negative Pattern? Here Are 6 Ways To Break Through
It's not easy, but it's worth it.
Should You Get Probiotics From More Than Just Fermented Foods?
It goes beyond your pickled veggies.