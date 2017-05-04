15177 results for

10 Secrets To Reclaiming Your Power After A Soul-Crushing Breakup

"If he dumped you, he is not the prize. You are. Hold your head high. And, always know that you’re a rose in a sea of thorns."

Monica Parikh
May 4 2017
Spiced Pumpkin Cookies With Maple Pecan Glaze (Grain Free)

We all know the health benefits of pumpkin by now.

Elizabeth Finch
November 14 2013
What Is The Feldenkrais Method & How Can It Help With Chronic Pain?

You're probably using small muscles to accomplish tasks meant for big ones, but here's the good news: There's a way to fix that.

Leigh Weingus
November 8 2017
A Foolproof Guide To Surviving (And Thriving) This Aries Season

If ever there was a time to put yourself first, this is it.

The AstroTwins
March 27 2018
I'm A Fertility Doctor. Here's What I Tell My Patients About Getting Pregnant After 40

As soon as it was announced that Janet Jackson is pregnant just two weeks shy of her 50th birthday, I was flooded with questions about how women well...

Kristin Bendikson, M.D.
May 16 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Athleta

The Uplifted Shift: Yogic Ways To Boost Your Mood At Home

Read on for five things that make a daily practice even more uplifting.

Meg Phillips
May 5
I Used To Be Codependent. Here's How I Stay True To Myself In Relationships

Once I figured my way out of the emotion that kept me in a state of constant need for validation, I learned that I wanted to be available to empower...

Cynthia Kane
August 14 2015
The One Organization Trick That Finally Decluttered My Closet

A functional medicine doctor on how to create a healthy, happy room.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 26 2018

9 Things You Need To Know Today (November 2)

All the wellness news you need to know today including the secret superpower of spinach, the key to orgasm, and why you shouldn't skip a workout...

Lindsay Kellner
November 2 2016
How To Heal A Broken Heart

There's no getting around pain in this life.

Ally Hamilton
November 5 2013

How To Slow Down & Stay Present—Even Under Major Stress

Imagine yourself driving behind the proverbial little old lady who is driving 30 mph while you are trying to get to work. The little old lady is...

Cara Bradley
April 25 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Westin Hotels & Resorts

4 Common Myths About Brain Health & How To Overcome Them

Call it "Myth Busters" for your mind, if you will.

Olessa Pindak
December 19 2019
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It, Say MDs

Though using aloe vera topically is considered safe, taking it internally is a different story.

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
May 2

Raw Vegan Ice Cream Cake ... For Breakfast!

Who says you can't eat cake — scratch that — ice cream cake for breakfast? Let's celebrate the morning with this totally good-for-you raw, vegan ice...

Ilene Godofsky
August 28 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

Want To Fall Asleep Faster? Try This Breathing Exercise Tonight

Who knew you could use a blender to make a face mask in minutes?

mindbodygreen
June 14 2019
