15177 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Leesa

8 Ways To Make Your Bed A Sleep Sanctuary

Break your bad sleep hygiene habits and make your bed a truly sacred space.

#sleep #minimalism #partner #happiness #wellness
mindbodygreen
March 13 2017
Home

If You're Going To Redesign One Part Of Your Home, Make It This One

It's the last thing you see before you go to bed and the first thing you see when you wake up.

#sleep #feng shui #plants #affirmations
Emma Loewe
May 16 2019
Wellness Trends
Integrative Health

Anxious? Moody? Depressed? Why You Might Have Candida

Those who struggle with mood imbalances assume that treating their body will have no effect on their mental health.

#supplements #digestion #healthy foods #candida
Amy Myers, M.D.
June 18 2014
Integrative Health

The #1 Nutrition Rule I Live By: A Cardiologist Explains

I've never seen anything come close to the depth of benefits that a plant-based diet provides.

#nutrition #plant-based #health #healthy foods
Dr. Robert Ostfeld
November 23 2015
Climate Change
Routines

How Feng Shui Can Supercharge Your Love Life

4. Think of the master bedroom as a 3-D vision board.

#love #feng shui #feng shui tips
Tanya Jahnke
February 18 2017
Beauty

Halle Berry's DIY Balancing Mask Is An Easy At-Home Facial: How To Make It

We'll go ahead and presume Halle Berry is high on your list of skin goals.

#news #skin care #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
August 25
Beauty

5 Holistic Tips To Ease Psoriasis & Eczema From An Herbalist

It can be incredibly difficult to find a remedy for both psoriasis and eczema that work for your needs.

#tea #skin care #green tea
Antonia Balfour, LAc
January 6 2014

6 Struggles I Had To Give Up To Be Happy

Every time I think about my childhood, I get angry. A time that should have been filled with happy moments spent learning and growing was ruined by...

#healing #happiness #gratitude #meditation #mindfulness
Kimanzi Constable
January 13 2016
Spirituality

I'm An Empath + I Feel EVERYTHING. Here's What It's Really Like

"As early as elementary school I remember having trouble walking to school because I felt so sensitive to what everyone around me was thinking. Their...

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Sydney Campos
December 26 2016
Home
Sex

How To Have A Full-Body Orgasm: 8 Techniques To Try

The kind of orgasms that make your entire body pulse with pleasure.

#breath #orgasm #tantra
Kelly Gonsalves
June 30 2016

Why Orgasm Is The Most Potent Form Of Meditation + How To Experience Its Transcendent Potential

"Voltaire once said that it is the duty of all rational creatures to seek pleasure."

#meditation #sex #spirituality
Wendy Strgar
February 2 2017
Women's Health
Wellness Trends

Super-Successful People On How Much Sleep They Actually Get A Night

Sheryl Sandberg's sleep philosophy is pure genius.

#sleep #celebrity
Emma Loewe
January 17 2018

The Best Weight Loss Advice You Can Use This Year

If your 2014 goals included weight loss plans, how did you define them? Was it to lose 2, 20 or 200 pounds, followed by exercise more and eat less of...

#weight loss #self-awareness #weight loss success #self-acceptance
Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN
January 4 2014
Nature

How To Teach Kids To Love Nature In A Tech-Obsessed World

We know that nature serves as a calming force when we're stressed or anxious, and its effects on children may be even more profound.

#environmentalism #motherhood
Emma Loewe
May 3 2018
Beauty

What Can Chinese Massage Therapy Do For You? We Investigated

It's a shockingly great therapy for many ailments.

#skin care #massage
Alexandra Engler
June 6 2019