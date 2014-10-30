15246 results for

Recipes

A Better Cookie: Chocolate-Oatmeal Chunkers

This gives Pillsbury and Toll House some serious competition.

#dessert #healthy recipes #healthy foods #whole foods
Loren Brill
October 30 2014

New Research On Nuts Proves Why We Should Use Food As Medicine

New research shows that nuts can prevent more than just heart disease.

#news #food as medicine #health
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 7 2016
Spirituality
Mental Health
Functional Food

How Avocados & Bananas Could Save Your Life, According To Science

As if you needed another reason to eat them.

#news
Leigh Weingus
October 12 2017
Integrative Health
Recipes

Raw & Vegan Superfood Dark Chocolate (Oh Yes!)

This treat is not only super easy-and quick to make, but it's also totally delicious and super healthy.

#dessert #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Pauline Hanuise
December 20 2013
Nature
Meditation
PAID CONTENT FOR ALOHA

I'm A Health Coach. Here Are The 5 Summer Essentials I Never Leave Home Without

Toss these five essentials into your beach bag to help you to eat cleaner, get that glow, and stay fit all summer long—no matter what comes your way.

#recipes #partner #happiness #healthy recipes #protein
Nikki Sharp
June 23 2016
Meditation

Why Meditation & Visualization Aren't The Same (And How To Use Them)

Meditation and visualization affect the brain and body in completely different ways.

#visualization #meditation #mind body connection #meditation tricks #how to meditate
Emily Fletcher
September 10 2015
Beauty
Home
PAID CONTENT FOR Brilli

This Bright & Airy City Apartment Welcomes Elements Of Nature Inside

See how Robyn Youkilis' Brooklyn home inspires her family to practice healthy habits every day.

#holistic home tour #partner #technology #energy
Krista Soriano
February 28
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

6 Ways To Take Control Of Your Sugar Craving

Instead of muscling your way through your next sugar craving, here are 6 ways to give in to it…in a healthy, low-sugar way.

#yogurt #partner #happiness #healthy recipes #meditation
mindbodygreen
January 23 2017
Integrative Health
Personal Growth

15 Things Happy People Do Differently

Most of us wait to be happy until we've achieved a goal.

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Amita Patel, LMSW
March 13 2015

How To Choose A Partner Who Is Right For You

Many people are confused about how to find a loving relationship. What's the best way to choose a partner, and once you've chosen, how do you know if...

#love #relationships #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 26 2013
Functional Food

5 Brain-Boosting Kitchen Staples This Integrative Doc Swears By

Adding these simple ingredients to your diet makes a big cognitive difference.

#brain
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
June 27 2019