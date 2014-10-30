15246 results for
A Better Cookie: Chocolate-Oatmeal Chunkers
This gives Pillsbury and Toll House some serious competition.
New Research On Nuts Proves Why We Should Use Food As Medicine
New research shows that nuts can prevent more than just heart disease.
5 Ways To Reconnect To Your Spirituality When You Feel Tired & Overwhelmed
No. 5: Follow your joy route.
Does Happiness Really Come From Within? This Psychiatrist Says Probably Not
"Well-being doesn’t occur in a vacuum."
How Avocados & Bananas Could Save Your Life, According To Science
As if you needed another reason to eat them.
7 Signs Of Accelerated Aging & What To Do About It
Plus, how to combat them naturally.
Raw & Vegan Superfood Dark Chocolate (Oh Yes!)
This treat is not only super easy-and quick to make, but it's also totally delicious and super healthy.
This City Is Using Nature To Treat Asthma, Allergies & Heart Disease
This natural Rx is getting us so excited.
The Chemicals In Your Yoga Mat Could Cause Infertility. Here's What To Do About It
Should you be worried?
I'm A Health Coach. Here Are The 5 Summer Essentials I Never Leave Home Without
Toss these five essentials into your beach bag to help you to eat cleaner, get that glow, and stay fit all summer long—no matter what comes your way.
Why Meditation & Visualization Aren't The Same (And How To Use Them)
Meditation and visualization affect the brain and body in completely different ways.
A Doctor On Why Ketosis Helps You Reduce Cravings & Hunger
Ketosis can be confusing. So let's break it down.
16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Younger Skin Right This Way
Younger-looking skin, right this way.
How To Give Your Home A Feng Shui Makeover — In One Day
Hint: It's all about your storage.
This Bright & Airy City Apartment Welcomes Elements Of Nature Inside
See how Robyn Youkilis' Brooklyn home inspires her family to practice healthy habits every day.
6 Ways To Take Control Of Your Sugar Craving
Instead of muscling your way through your next sugar craving, here are 6 ways to give in to it…in a healthy, low-sugar way.
This Personality Trait Can Improve Overall Well-Being — Here's How To Develop It
Why adults should focus on play as much as kids do.
15 Things Happy People Do Differently
Most of us wait to be happy until we've achieved a goal.
How To Choose A Partner Who Is Right For You
Many people are confused about how to find a loving relationship. What's the best way to choose a partner, and once you've chosen, how do you know if...
5 Brain-Boosting Kitchen Staples This Integrative Doc Swears By
Adding these simple ingredients to your diet makes a big cognitive difference.