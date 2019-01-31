15177 results for

Wellness Trends

How A.I. Could Shape The Future Of Wellness

Smarter cities, more equitable health care, and more.

#environmentalism #technology
Emma Loewe
January 31 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Why Scientists Point To This Diet For Better Gut & Heart Health

More research is highlighting the importance of tending to your gut.

#Heart #news #gut health #vegetarian #vegan
Sarah Regan
February 17
Wellness Trends

Raw Cashew Coconut Fudge (Only 3 Ingredients!)

As sweets start making an appearance, well, just about everywhere this time of year, keep these healthy (but nevertheless decadently rich and sweet)...

#raw foods #healthy recipes #raw #vegan #raw foods recipes
Alexis Wolfer
October 29 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

6 Ways To Take Control Of Your Sugar Craving

Instead of muscling your way through your next sugar craving, here are 6 ways to give in to it…in a healthy, low-sugar way.

#yogurt #partner #happiness #healthy recipes #meditation
mindbodygreen
January 23 2017
Beauty

How To Deal With Seasonal Shedding — A Hair Expert Explains

As it turns out, summer is the healthiest season for your hair.

#hair
Stefani Padilla
June 3 2018
Travel
Functional Food
Travel
Personal Growth

Feeling Stuck? Here's An Exercise To Help You Discover Your Life's Purpose

It starts with going inward and noticing what's happening inside of you.

#Purpose
Julia Mossbridge, Ph.D.
July 3 2019
Spirituality

This Fourth Of July Is A Huge Day In Astrology — Here's What To Know

What spurs you to action? And where do you need to slow down? Those are big questions this month.

#astrology #astrology monthly
The AstroTwins
July 1

7 Ways To Prepare For A Lifelong Relationship (Before You've Even Met Your Soul Mate)

You never know when you'll meet your soul mate. Don't you want to be ready when they show up?

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth #dating
Paulette Kouffman Sherman, M.A., PsyD
March 14 2017
Functional Food
Functional Food
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

How To Know When You've Done "Enough"

Work, household chores, errands, or time with the kids … many of us struggle to feel as if we’ve done “enough.”

#happiness #joy #personal growth #fear #self-acceptance
Vanessa Loder, MBA
April 9 2015
Wellness Trends

22 Life-Changing Wellness Books To Read This Summer

Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying summer yet.

#recipes #books #happiness #abundance #personal growth
Allison Daniels
June 24 2016

9 Ways To Heal From The Inside Out

I meditate for at least 20 minutes.

#weight loss #weight loss success
Kerissa Kuis, MBA
January 19 2017