15085 results for

The One Supplement Everyone Should Be Taking

While everyone has specific health needs, there are some supplements that everyone can benefit from. First on that list? Probiotics.

#gut health #supplements #partner #wellness #health
May 4 2017

10 Life Lessons I Learned From Playing Professional Basketball

I spent five years playing professional basketball, playing for teams in Germany, France, New Zealand, and finally for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury. It...

#flexibility #breathing #fitness #personal growth
Holly Rilinger
October 23 2013
Meditation

Kundalini Yoga 101: Everything You Wanted To Know

Kundalini yoga is like well-being “on-command.”

#empowerment #joy #yoga #energy
Amanda Tarlton, RYT-200
March 16 2018

4 Ways To Stand Up & Speak Your Truth (And Why It's So Important)

"I wish more people—especially women—got up and opened their mouths. Shared their stories, their brilliance, their insights. And that more of us don't...

#manifestation #happiness #abundance #confidence #personal growth
Terri Trespicio
February 2 2017
Food Trends

So You Finished Whole30 — Now What? We Asked Whole30 Co-Founder Melissa Hartwig All Your Questions

What to do if you have reactions, and exactly how quickly you should go back to chocolate and wine.

#Whole30 #cleanse
Liz Moody
January 31 2019

10 Signs You're Too Afraid Of What Other People Think

As humans beings, we rely on each other to survive. In fact, in hunter-gatherer cultures, rejection by the tribe means certain death. So no wonder we...

#stress #happiness #personal growth #fear
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
March 6 2015
Integrative Health
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Says A Twice-A-Year Astrological Event Is Coming Tuesday

This cosmic event is brief but can push emotions to a combustible point.

#astrology weekly #astrology
The AstroTwins
6 days ago
Meditation
Spirituality
Sex

Tantric Techniques For Unlocking Your Orgasmic Potential

"We need to bring sex out of the closet and into the light."

#relationships #sexuality #tantric sex #personal growth #tantra
Psalm Isadora
September 2 2016
Personal Growth
Spirituality

Shaman Durek On Finding Your Purpose & Moving From Fear Into Faith

Your purpose is something greater than yourself—it is the mark you leave on the world. Here's what it takes to live it.

#healing #Purpose #fear
Emma Loewe
September 15 2017
Integrative Health

4 Ways Your Environment Affects Your Microbiome, From An MD

How to maintain a healthy microbiome, based on how you live.

#plants #toxins at home #microbiome
Abby Moore
February 29
Routines
Friendships
Healthy Weight

Why When You Eat Might Matter More Than What You Eat

Rather than counting calories, this diet has you counting time.

#news #intermittent fasting
Darcy McDonough, M.S.
September 4 2018
Beauty

This Type Of Hair Removal Is Perfect For Sensitive Skin & You Can Do It At Home

No cloth strips or applicators required for this home-friendly method.

#hair #skin care #diy beauty
Jamie Schneider
May 25
Love

10 Lessons I've Learned From A 10-Year Relationship

How to make the connection stronger every moment, challenges and all

#love #relationships #mindfulness #personal growth #communication
Mytrae Meliana
March 1 2015
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Mercury is in retrograde until September 5. This is not a holiday weekend to leave up to chance. Pull back, get centered, and connect to your own...

#personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
August 28 2017