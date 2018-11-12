23955 results for

Spirituality
Climate Change
Love

What To Do When You Don't Like Your Partner At The Moment

This happens for a reason. A relationship psychologist explains.

#marriage #dating
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
September 10 2019
Spirituality
Personal Growth

What Your Spending Habits Say About Your Personality Type

Spending a lot on travel? Here's what that says about you...

#Financial Wellness
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
July 21 2019
Food Trends

What This Doctor Eats In A Day On The Plant-Based Keto Diet

When it comes to keto 2.0, what does a day of eating look like?

#news #inflammation #protein #digestion #ketogenic
Sarah Regan
January 6

7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 28)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Serena Williams on playing while pregnant, whispering whales, and great news for coffee...

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
April 28 2017
Spirituality
Personal Growth

How To Step Into Your Feminine Power As The Queen You Really Are

Now more than ever, we need the women of this world to rise up as queens.

#abundance #feminism
Yancy Lael
January 14 2017
Integrative Health
Meditation

The Incredible Alternative To Mindfulness Meditation You Probably Haven't Tried

Your meditator friends either look like they could smile through a sandstorm or are so neurotically self-aware that they drive you nuts with their...

#healing #breathing #happiness #gratitude #meditation
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
April 15 2016
Parenting

5 Clever Ways Kids Can Support The Elderly While Social Distancing

Keeping your kids entertained while helping the elderly stay connected.

#COVID-19
Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
March 31
Home

Drop What You're Doing & Go Wash Your Pillows Immediately

Smart advice on how to keep your pillows fresh and free of nasties.

#sleep #toxins at home
Emma Loewe
October 12 2019
Integrative Health

Why This M.D. Looks To Sleep For Diagnostics & Treatments

Molly Maloof, M.D., sees sleep as one of the most important aspects of our wellness routine.

#sleep #digestion #longevity
Eliza Sullivan
December 24 2019
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (February 14, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including contaminated drinking water, essential oils and your pets, and the wonderful world of protein.

#news #news roundup #dogs #cancer #toxins at home
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 14 2018
Recipes
Parenting

Can We Influence Our Kids' Color Preferences?

Here's why it might be worth trying.

#empowerment #news #feminism
Claire Gillespie
September 25 2018
Mental Health

3 Free Tools To Help You Manage Your Stress, Straight From An M.D.

Stop underestimating stress and start taking control.

#sleep #stress #journaling
Abby Moore
December 16 2019
Integrative Health

Doing This Can Lower Your Risk Of Diabetes By 32 Percent

New study shows that moderate strength training can reduce your risk for diabetes by 32 percent.

#news #Blood Sugar
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 11 2019