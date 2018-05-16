15463 results for

Weekend Plans: Try This Meditative Craft That's Extra Great For Yogis

There's something to be said for sitting down with a needle and thread and just creating for creating's sake.

#stress #yoga #Craft Week
Emma Loewe
September 27 2019

Stuck On The One That Got Away? Here's What Would Happen If You Got 'Em Back

From "The Notebook" to "My Best Friend's Wedding," we've seen the story play out a thousand times in a thousand different ways. But what would happen...

#love #relationships #happiness #dating
Adriana Herdan
April 21 2017

Want To Fall In Love? Do These 3 Things

Connection. It's something we as humans crave. And for good reason: research tells us that people who have high-quality, long-term relationships enjoy...

#love #relationships #personal growth #compassion #communication
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
January 22 2015

Why I Recommend Yoga If You're Having Trouble Getting Pregnant: A Fertility Doctor Explains

In one study, a yoga program significantly lowered anxiety rates by 20 percent in fertility patients.

#pregnancy and yoga #fertility #pregnancy #yoga
Dr. Jennifer Hirshfeld-Cytron
June 24 2016
The Sexual Health Benefits Of A Jade Egg + How To Actually Use One

Should you add a jade egg to your self-care practice?

#sexuality #sex #health
Devi Ward
February 13 2017
Having This Personality Trait Can Determine How Often You Exercise

Who knew the planner and the gym rat could have so much in common?

#news
Jamie Schneider
September 21 2019
You Can't Run On An Empty Tank: 4 Ways To Heal While Fighting For Social Justice

We need to keep our tanks full so we can keep our collective foot on the gas.

#empowerment #breath #social good #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
June 24
How I Healed When My 5-Year Marriage Ended

The very first weekend my ex-husband and I decided to call it quits, I had to attend a wedding. We were married for five years before I moved out. At...

#relationships #wellness #divorce
Anna Viola
October 5 2015
3 MD-Approved Tips To Navigate Conflicting Nutrition Information

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D., MHS, CPH, says we should take a good, long look at the science.

#mbgpodcast #functional nutrition #organic
Jason Wachob
February 20
What's A Bone Broth Fast + Should You Try One?

Just adding some bone broth to your regular routine could have great benefits.

#nutrition #food as medicine #food
Josh Axe, DNM, D.C., CNS
July 17 2016
Why Does Sex Tend To Decrease In Long-Term Relationships?

Let's talk about what really happens to desire in long-term relationships.

#orgasm #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
May 16 2015