23634 results for
Why You're Not Treating Yourself Kindly + How To Start
Four common myths about compassion that might be holding you back from a better life.
17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine
When so much has been taken away, the natural world outside our windows remains.
If You Have Rosacea, You Need To Check Out This Under-The-Radar Acid
Amid well-known acids like glycolic and hyaluronic, azelaic acid is an underrated skin ingredient that deserves so much more attention.
The One Time You Should Never Multitask
Let's learn to be more mindful with tech.
Why Embracing Head-To-Toe Color Is The Mood Lift You Need Right Now
You can consciously choose which colors to wear, based on how you want to feel and what you want to receive from the color or a feeling you want to...
Oil Pulling: A Dentist's Guide To Benefits, How-To & Everything Else You Need To Know
Everything you've ever wondered about oil pulling, answered.
Here's The Perfect Houseplant For You, Based On Your Home's Size & Light
Plus, a guide to choosing the right plant based on your space and lifestyle.
Anxiety Taking Over? This Adaptogenic Herb Will Chill You Out & Boost Immunity
Anxiety taking over? Try ashwagandha.
Bovine Collagen: Benefits & Why You Should Only Use Grass-Fed
A complete guide to bovine collagen.
Why Our Food Editor Ate 100 Popsicles In A Month
This might be the world's healthiest dessert.
Why You Should Let Someone Else Make Your New Year's Resolution For You
This is the real secret to a resolution that works.
Sophrology 101: Learn All About France's Best-Kept Secret For Reducing Stress
You heard it here first: This is the latest mind-body practice that can help manage your stress.
3 Ways To Mentally Prepare For Being Pregnant One Day
Making mental space might be the hardest part.
Science Proves Yoga Has An Incredible Impact On Resilience
Once a week is all it takes.
Julie Piatt On How She Stayed Sane Through A Bankruptcy Scare
"It doesn’t cost anything to be spiritual."
5 Lessons From Yoga To Help You Process Unthinkable Tragedy
More than trying to make sense of what is senseless, more than clichés that try to explain the unexplainable, our commitment to being present is what...
My Husband Left Me With No Warning — Here's How I Learned To Trust Again
Many of us carry wounds from our past relationships.
How To Make Kefir At Home
How to make kefir at home, including kefir grains, what milks to use, and its health benefits.
Prevent Burnout & Unwind With This Bath Ritual (Looking At You, Fire Signs)
A ritual for the zodiac's brazen, action-oriented doers.
How To Take Gel, Dip, Or Acrylic Nails Off + Tips For Rehabbing Your Nails
Acrylics, dips, and gels. They make your nails look long and thick, but underneath their facade are natural nails begging you to let them breathe.