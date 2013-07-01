12267 results for
Vegan Strawberry Cream Cheese Ice Cream Recipe
Nothing quite beckons summer and memories of childhood like ice cream, yet if you live a dairy-free lifestyle, finding a great recipe can be a...
3 Super Simple Ways to Eat Seaweed
Now is the best time to get creative in the kitchen and empower yourself to create lasting change!
The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective Plant-Eaters
Hands down, one of the greatest things you can do to look and feel better is to eat more plants. But while it’s easy to run out and grab a salad, it...
How I Created My Dream Wardrobe Without Buying Any New Clothes
As consumers, the best thing we can do for the environment is to shop for secondhand clothes or clothing made with natural fibers like cotton and...
The Bedroom Colors That'll Help You Fall Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Sweet dreams are made of these.
This Plant-Based Granola Bar Might Be Your New Favorite Snack
We've got your new favorite snack.
The Hormone-Free Birth Control Method No One Talks About (It's Not An IUD)
What's it really like to use "fertility awareness" as birth control? If you listen to popular opinion, you're probably thinking the following: It's...
Lady Gaga's Powerful New Tattoo Is A Testament To Sexual Assault Survivors
The tattoo combines the universal sign of unity with a rose on fire into a symbol of solidarity and strength.
Low-Maintenance Basil Frittata Muffins For Those Mornings You Just Can't Even
Make these tonight and reap the benefits all week
How To Hack Your Sleep For Better Rest By Understanding Your "Sleep-Wake" Cycle
The only sleep hack you'll ever need
The Psychology Of Color: A Feng Shui Expert Explains
Discover the psychological effects and meanings of Feng Shui Colors. How do they effect you, and how to use them.
Back to My Roots: Hair and the Yogic Path of Self-Discovery
Hair helps us define who we are.
I Felt Inferior My Whole Life. Here's How I Overcame That
Here were the five things I did on my journey that I want to share with you as tips to help you own your truth and claim your worth.
Yes, There Is A 'Right' Way To Fight. Here's What You Need To Know
Stonewalling is definitely not on this list.
Roasted Radishes Will Become Your New Favorite Veggie With This Recipe
If you've never had cooked radishes before, you'll be delighted.
6 Healthy Alternatives To Running Gels
The key is to fuel up properly before the race and bring the appropriate foods with you during the race.
3 Tiny Changes That'll Help You Cultivate Healthier Habits, From An RD
One of them includes cybersecurity.
The Crucial Quality In A Life Partner You Might Be Forgetting About
Find someone who appreciates holding your hand during an evening walk, the scent of fresh roses, the overpowering beauty of live music, and the sound...
Try This 10-Minute Guided Meditation To Tune Inward & Release Stress
You're one meditation away from less stress.
Need Some Protein? Try These 15-Minute Flourless Chocolate Chip Muffins
Perfect for a busy morning!