12267 results for

Recipes

Vegan Strawberry Cream Cheese Ice Cream Recipe

Nothing quite beckons summer and memories of childhood like ice cream, yet if you live a dairy-free lifestyle, finding a great recipe can be a...

#healthy recipes #vegan #partnered posts #healthy foods #food
Partner Post
July 1 2013
Recipes

3 Super Simple Ways to Eat Seaweed

Now is the best time to get creative in the kitchen and empower yourself to create lasting change!

#MBG_ES
Matthew Lovitt
September 6 2012

The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective Plant-Eaters

Hands down, one of the greatest things you can do to look and feel better is to eat more plants. But while it’s easy to run out and grab a salad, it...

#nutrition #vegan #food
Talia Pollock
June 15 2014
Change-Makers

How I Created My Dream Wardrobe Without Buying Any New Clothes

As consumers, the best thing we can do for the environment is to shop for secondhand clothes or clothing made with natural fibers like cotton and...

#money #green living #fashion
Hanna Baror-Padilla
November 9 2015
Home

The Hormone-Free Birth Control Method No One Talks About (It's Not An IUD)

What's it really like to use "fertility awareness" as birth control? If you listen to popular opinion, you're probably thinking the following: It's...

#hormones #pregnancy
Hannah Ransom
September 16 2015
Personal Growth

Lady Gaga's Powerful New Tattoo Is A Testament To Sexual Assault Survivors

The tattoo combines the universal sign of unity with a rose on fire into a symbol of solidarity and strength.

#news #celebrity #art #Lady Gaga
Emma Loewe
March 5 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Natrol
Home

The Psychology Of Color: A Feng Shui Expert Explains

Discover the psychological effects and meanings of Feng Shui Colors. How do they effect you, and how to use them.

#healing #beauty #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Anjie Cho
July 30 2016
Spirituality
Personal Growth

I Felt Inferior My Whole Life. Here's How I Overcame That

Here were the five things I did on my journey that I want to share with you as tips to help you own your truth and claim your worth.

#mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Kristin Hartjes, D.C.
August 11 2015
Recipes

6 Healthy Alternatives To Running Gels

The key is to fuel up properly before the race and bring the appropriate foods with you during the race.

#training advice #fitness #training #healthy foods
Sylvie Hall
August 25 2015
Healthy Weight

The Crucial Quality In A Life Partner You Might Be Forgetting About

Find someone who appreciates holding your hand during an evening walk, the scent of fresh roses, the overpowering beauty of live music, and the sound...

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Monica Parikh
April 6 2016
Meditation
Recipes