Supercharge Your Journaling Practice With These Simple Tricks

"Journaling, if nothing else, is about mastering your decisions. Expressing gratitude for your good decisions is how you'll reach mastery."

#manifestation #productivity #abundance #personal growth
Daniel Dowling
February 3 2017
Trusting My Intuition Saved My Life. Here's How To Tap Into Yours

Everyone has the power to learn to trust their inner knowing. And the more deeply you tune into that still, small voice, the less vulnerable you are...

#confidence #personal growth #self-acceptance
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
March 9 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

This Texas Brand Is Totally Changing the Way We Think About Food

This Brand Totally Changed The Way We Think About Food

#partner #organic
mindbodygreen
December 27 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR EVEN® Hotels

11 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2017

You're going to want to bookmark these.

#wellness #editor's pick
Jason Wachob
December 8 2016

Why It's Important To Set Healthy Boundaries With Your Kids

Today, many households have "mini-democracies" where a child's voice or opinion is equal to those of his/her parents. In some families, the child's...

#boundaries #communication #motherhood #parenting
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
January 18 2015
A Question To Help You Assess Your Relationship With Alcohol

Although I wasn't physically addicted, I believed that alcohol was vital to enjoying myself at social occasions and to relaxing at the end of a long...

#alcohol #addiction #personal growth #health #wine
Annie Grace
February 8 2016
10 Compelling Reasons To Try An Elimination Diet

In all my years as a functional medicine practitioner, I've never seen anything do as much for people's health as the elimination diet. From healing...

#digestion #health #healthy foods #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 20 2016
The Unexpected Causes Of Your Constipation

Stress has way more consequences than you might have thought.

#constipation #stress #digestion #health
Lynda Griparic
January 10 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Garden of Life

3 Self-Care Rituals for a Stronger-Than-Ever Immune System

Because who doesn't want to avoid getting sick this winter?

#supplements #partner #immunity
mindbodygreen
October 11 2018

Dr. Mark Hyman On Why Sugar Is A Recreational Drug

We all eat too much sugar. And it's driving our country's rates of diabetes, cancers, heart disease, dementia, depression and more. Here's Dr.

#health #food
mindbodygreen
June 14 2014

How Social Media Is Really Affecting Your Yoga Practice

Just a little something to think about before you post your next selfie.

#yoga poses #happiness #yoga
Natasha Chawla
September 25 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Lorissa's Kitchen

A Kale And Chicken Salad So Delicious You'll Want To Eat It All Week Long

"If I have a streak of not-so-healthy meals, I always crave crunchy, hearty greens to recalibrate my system. This salad is one of my go-to recipes for...

#healthy recipes #wellness #health #healthy foods #kale
Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
June 16 2016
The 3 Great Loves Of Your Life (And Why You Need To Find Them Now)

At the end of our time on earth, it’s unlikely anything will matter to any of us but these three things. So, why waste time looking elsewhere for...

#friendship #dating #soul mates
Debra Campbell, Ph.D.
June 12 2017
Give Yourself The Gift of Real Self-Care — And What It Actually Means

Self-care can be complicated for moms; here, 5 ways to actually care for yourself, according to the experts.

#Mother's Day #affirmations #motherhood
Alexandra Engler
May 11 2019

4 Truths About Attracting A Conscious Partner

Self-aware people are no longer settling for just any relationship.

#love #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth #inspiration
Shelly Bullard, MFT
January 16 2016
