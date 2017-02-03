12371 results for
Supercharge Your Journaling Practice With These Simple Tricks
"Journaling, if nothing else, is about mastering your decisions. Expressing gratitude for your good decisions is how you'll reach mastery."
Trusting My Intuition Saved My Life. Here's How To Tap Into Yours
Everyone has the power to learn to trust their inner knowing. And the more deeply you tune into that still, small voice, the less vulnerable you are...
This Texas Brand Is Totally Changing the Way We Think About Food
Clear Your Mind And Calm Anxiety With This Artistic Alternative To Meditation
It’s not yoga. Or coloring books.
11 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2017
You're going to want to bookmark these.
Why It's Important To Set Healthy Boundaries With Your Kids
Today, many households have "mini-democracies" where a child's voice or opinion is equal to those of his/her parents. In some families, the child's...
A Question To Help You Assess Your Relationship With Alcohol
Although I wasn't physically addicted, I believed that alcohol was vital to enjoying myself at social occasions and to relaxing at the end of a long...
10 Compelling Reasons To Try An Elimination Diet
In all my years as a functional medicine practitioner, I've never seen anything do as much for people's health as the elimination diet. From healing...
The Unexpected Causes Of Your Constipation
Stress has way more consequences than you might have thought.
3 Self-Care Rituals for a Stronger-Than-Ever Immune System
Because who doesn't want to avoid getting sick this winter?
Dr. Mark Hyman On Why Sugar Is A Recreational Drug
We all eat too much sugar. And it's driving our country's rates of diabetes, cancers, heart disease, dementia, depression and more. Here's Dr.
How Social Media Is Really Affecting Your Yoga Practice
Just a little something to think about before you post your next selfie.
A Kale And Chicken Salad So Delicious You'll Want To Eat It All Week Long
"If I have a streak of not-so-healthy meals, I always crave crunchy, hearty greens to recalibrate my system. This salad is one of my go-to recipes for...
3 One-Minute Practices To Rebalance Your Body & Mind
You'll feel calm and Zen.
The 3 Great Loves Of Your Life (And Why You Need To Find Them Now)
At the end of our time on earth, it’s unlikely anything will matter to any of us but these three things. So, why waste time looking elsewhere for...
Give Yourself The Gift of Real Self-Care — And What It Actually Means
Self-care can be complicated for moms; here, 5 ways to actually care for yourself, according to the experts.
4 Truths About Attracting A Conscious Partner
Self-aware people are no longer settling for just any relationship.
5 Signs You Need A Social Media Detox, Stat
Confession: We're addicted, too.
Witch Hazel: The Best (And Cheapest!) Remedy For Better Skin & Gut Health
How to use witch hazel for your face, body, and more.
The Non-Toxic Home Products That Are Worth Splurging On (Plus 3 That Totally Aren't)
Maximize your money—and your health benefits.