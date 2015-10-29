12124 results for

9 Easy Moves For Sexy, Toned Legs

I'm a personal trainer and my clients often come to me looking for a killer lower-body workout. Well, here it is! This quick video focuses on working...

Laura McDonald
October 29 2015
Nature

What I Always Tell My Patients Who Have Depression

As a functional medicine doctor, I take a different approach to depression: I look for the underlying cause. We eliminate things that cause imbalances...

Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 3 2016

How I Regained My Power Over Food

I remember my first binge like my first kiss. My daughter was four months old. Without even thinking, I picked up my baby, strapped her in her car...

Maureen Wielansky
October 28 2013

The ONE Mental Shift You Need For Mind-Blowing Sex

"But there is one thing holding you back from experiencing that mind-blowing sex you deeply crave—and that is fear. More specifically, it's your inner...

Melissa Ambrosini
August 4 2016
Beauty

3 Depression-Fighting Tools For Those Rock-Bottom Moments

"If you’ve ever felt so overwhelmed with depression that you didn’t think you could go on, please know that things can be different. A life of joy is...

Dain Heer, D.C.
September 10 2016
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

6 Ancient Remedies Thought To Keep pH Levels In Balance

Balance is key to a healthy life and state of mind, and that sentiment couldn't be truer than when it comes to the pH levels of the body.

Kiera Nachman
December 27 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Squarespace

12 Wellness Experts On How They REALLY Built Their Brands Online

We asked 10 of our featured wellness experts and food bloggers to spill their secrets for building a personal wellness brand online.

mindbodygreen
October 27 2015
Mental Health

5 Ways To Know If Your Psychiatrist Is A Good Match

A holistic psychiatrist will do more than just check on your pills.

Shaili Jain, M.D.
August 24 2019

7 Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day For A Better Life

You will be amazed at how powerful questions can be in your life. Let's look at the following example: an individual is met with a particular...

Michael T. Murray, N.D.
April 14 2014
Recipes

Chrissy Teigen Created The Fall Salad Of Our Dreams, And We Snagged The Recipe

Of course it's the perfect mix of decadent and healthy.

Liz Moody
October 7 2018

A Kundalini Yogi's 4 Morning Tips For A Blissful Day

Snatam Kaur is a teacher and musician in the Kundalini yoga tradition, known for her bestselling kirtan albums (you’ve definitely heard her popular...

Snatam Kaur
April 1 2016

Why I Embraced Meditation After Having A Panic Attack On Live TV: Dan Harris

Good Morning America and Nightline co-anchor Dan Harris reveals how he relied on recreational drugs to cope with the stresses of being a war...

mindbodygreen
July 1 2014
Personal Growth

The Secret To Starting A New Habit That Sticks, From A Neuroscientist

Is this the secret to finally committing to a new habit?

Eliza Sullivan
September 8
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

11 Foods To Make You Feel Great, Fast

Choose food that won't leave you feeling tired, bloated, or foggy.

Dawna Stone
September 14 2015
Beauty

The 5 Best Masks (The, Uh, Beauty Kind) For Every Type Of Maskne, Explained

These five products have got you covered—well, in a different way than your face covering.

Jamie Schneider
September 5
Personal Growth