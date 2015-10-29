12124 results for
9 Easy Moves For Sexy, Toned Legs
I'm a personal trainer and my clients often come to me looking for a killer lower-body workout. Well, here it is! This quick video focuses on working...
Kelly LeVeque On Sugar, The Ketogenic Diet & Weighing What You Want
Meet the host of our new nutrition training program.
This 5-Minute Visualization Technique Can Change The World
Immerse yourself in nature without leaving your bed.
What I Always Tell My Patients Who Have Depression
As a functional medicine doctor, I take a different approach to depression: I look for the underlying cause. We eliminate things that cause imbalances...
How I Regained My Power Over Food
I remember my first binge like my first kiss. My daughter was four months old. Without even thinking, I picked up my baby, strapped her in her car...
The ONE Mental Shift You Need For Mind-Blowing Sex
"But there is one thing holding you back from experiencing that mind-blowing sex you deeply crave—and that is fear. More specifically, it's your inner...
Yes, Perfume Expires: How To Tell + 3 Tips To Keep Your Fragrance Fresh
There are a few factors at play.
3 Depression-Fighting Tools For Those Rock-Bottom Moments
"If you’ve ever felt so overwhelmed with depression that you didn’t think you could go on, please know that things can be different. A life of joy is...
6 Expert-Approved Tips To Prevent Lyme Disease This Summer
Plus, why you shouldn't freak out.
6 Ancient Remedies Thought To Keep pH Levels In Balance
Balance is key to a healthy life and state of mind, and that sentiment couldn't be truer than when it comes to the pH levels of the body.
12 Wellness Experts On How They REALLY Built Their Brands Online
We asked 10 of our featured wellness experts and food bloggers to spill their secrets for building a personal wellness brand online.
5 Ways To Know If Your Psychiatrist Is A Good Match
A holistic psychiatrist will do more than just check on your pills.
7 Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day For A Better Life
You will be amazed at how powerful questions can be in your life. Let's look at the following example: an individual is met with a particular...
Chrissy Teigen Created The Fall Salad Of Our Dreams, And We Snagged The Recipe
Of course it's the perfect mix of decadent and healthy.
A Kundalini Yogi's 4 Morning Tips For A Blissful Day
Snatam Kaur is a teacher and musician in the Kundalini yoga tradition, known for her bestselling kirtan albums (you’ve definitely heard her popular...
Why I Embraced Meditation After Having A Panic Attack On Live TV: Dan Harris
Good Morning America and Nightline co-anchor Dan Harris reveals how he relied on recreational drugs to cope with the stresses of being a war...
The Secret To Starting A New Habit That Sticks, From A Neuroscientist
Is this the secret to finally committing to a new habit?
11 Foods To Make You Feel Great, Fast
Choose food that won't leave you feeling tired, bloated, or foggy.
The 5 Best Masks (The, Uh, Beauty Kind) For Every Type Of Maskne, Explained
These five products have got you covered—well, in a different way than your face covering.
The Surprising Risk Of Believing That Money Makes You Successful
Time to separate net worth from self-worth.