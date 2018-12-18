19445 results for

Mental Health

The Brain Health–Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About

In the new and completely revised edition of his book Grain Brain, David Perlmutter, M.D., explains the connection between blood sugar and Alzheimer's...

#Blood Sugar #inflammation #brain
David Perlmutter, M.D.
December 18 2018
Motivation

Why This 71-Year-Old Man Living With Cancer Is Cycling Across America

"I've got a lot of responsibility, so I can't stop. There's a bigger purpose."

#empowerment #Purpose #cancer
Leigh Weingus
October 26 2017
Motivation
PAID CONTENT FOR Dr. Williams

9 Ways To Get A Healthy Gut This Summer

This could be the missing link in shedding your bloat.

#gut health #digestion #probiotics
mindbodygreen
June 29 2017

I Was Once Overweight, Exhausted & Felt Like Hell. Here's How I Became A Vegan Ironman

I’m not usually one for selfies. They feel like a bit too much. But I’d like to make an exception here to share my health journey. The picture on the...

#vegan #weight loss success
Garth Davis, M.D.
October 8 2015
Sex

I Am A Real Woman & So Is Every Other Woman

Kathryn Budig is the face of national advertising campaigns, has been on the cover of magazines, and leads yoga retreats around the world. You might...

#happiness #personal growth #body image
mindbodygreen
June 18 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR American Greetings
Functional Food

The Founders Of EPIC On Healthy Soil & How To Be A Conscious Carnivore

And how grass-fed meat is at the core of their successful snack-bar company.

#environmentalism #mbgpodcast #climate change
Jason Wachob
December 11 2018
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Lifeway Kefir

How To Mindfully Indulge In Comfort Foods & What Foods You Should Eat

Julie Smolyansky believes that good-tasting food can make you feel, well, good.

#COVID-19 #mbgpodcast #functional nutrition
Jason Wachob
May 26

How Being Vulnerable Can Make You A Better Leader

7 ways to help people showcase their best potential.

#self-awareness #vulnerability
Dr. Neeta Bhushan
December 12 2016
Functional Food

Add This One Food To Your Diet To Be WAY Healthier This Fall

It'll counteract all those apple cider doughnuts.

#easy meals
Liz Moody
October 13 2017

6 Reasons To Do Box Jumps Every Day

Box jumps are one of my favorite exercises of all time, and for good reason: they’re incredibly efficient, easy to scale for different fitness levels,...

#fitness #wellness #weight loss #tips
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
August 7 2014
Functional Food

Eat These Foods To Get Rid Of Belly Fat (According To Functional Medicine Doctors)

Yes, you can eat to get rid of belly fat. Here's exactly how to do it.

#gut health #fats
Liz Moody
June 1 2017
Mental Health
Meditation

Meet The Champion Boxer Who Loves Yoga & Meditation

The secret to his cool-headed success may not be what you think.

#pro athletes #meditation #Yoga for Men #yoga
Andrea Rice
August 19 2015
Personal Growth

Why Men Need To Cultivate Conscious Lifestyles Now More Than Ever

It's time to get in touch with your emotions, fellas.

#empowerment
Ash Edmonds
March 26 2018
Beauty

How To Switch To Natural Cosmetics In 6 Easy Steps

Clean beauty is in your future

#toxic #beauty #skin
Phoebe Lapine
February 11 2015
Integrative Health