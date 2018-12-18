19445 results for
The Brain Health–Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About
In the new and completely revised edition of his book Grain Brain, David Perlmutter, M.D., explains the connection between blood sugar and Alzheimer's...
Why This 71-Year-Old Man Living With Cancer Is Cycling Across America
"I've got a lot of responsibility, so I can't stop. There's a bigger purpose."
Exactly How To Exercise To Improve Your Mental Health
Here's exactly what you need to do.
9 Ways To Get A Healthy Gut This Summer
This could be the missing link in shedding your bloat.
I Was Once Overweight, Exhausted & Felt Like Hell. Here's How I Became A Vegan Ironman
I’m not usually one for selfies. They feel like a bit too much. But I’d like to make an exception here to share my health journey. The picture on the...
Cheating Is More Common Than You Think — Here's How To Quit For Good
A no-nonsense guide from a sex therapist.
I Am A Real Woman & So Is Every Other Woman
Kathryn Budig is the face of national advertising campaigns, has been on the cover of magazines, and leads yoga retreats around the world. You might...
The Amazing Things That Happen When You Intentionally Cultivate Your Relationships
Why Relationship Care Is My Actual Self-Care
The Founders Of EPIC On Healthy Soil & How To Be A Conscious Carnivore
And how grass-fed meat is at the core of their successful snack-bar company.
I Chewed Each Bite Of Food 30 Times. Here's How It Changed My Digestion
Bloat be gone!
How To Mindfully Indulge In Comfort Foods & What Foods You Should Eat
Julie Smolyansky believes that good-tasting food can make you feel, well, good.
How Being Vulnerable Can Make You A Better Leader
7 ways to help people showcase their best potential.
Add This One Food To Your Diet To Be WAY Healthier This Fall
It'll counteract all those apple cider doughnuts.
6 Reasons To Do Box Jumps Every Day
Box jumps are one of my favorite exercises of all time, and for good reason: they’re incredibly efficient, easy to scale for different fitness levels,...
Eat These Foods To Get Rid Of Belly Fat (According To Functional Medicine Doctors)
Yes, you can eat to get rid of belly fat. Here's exactly how to do it.
Is Caffeine Making You Tired ALL The Time? Here's Why You Might Be Better Off Without It
Here's why this doctor cut out caffeine for good.
Meet The Champion Boxer Who Loves Yoga & Meditation
The secret to his cool-headed success may not be what you think.
Why Men Need To Cultivate Conscious Lifestyles Now More Than Ever
It's time to get in touch with your emotions, fellas.
How To Switch To Natural Cosmetics In 6 Easy Steps
Clean beauty is in your future
Natural Sleep Aids: 8 Herbs You Can Find In A Grocery Store That'll Help You Sleep Better
Finally, some easy all-natural solutions.