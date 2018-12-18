12124 results for
This Easy Keto Snack Will Make Your Skin Glow
Make them in under 20 minutes!
5 Sneaky Things You Never Realized Are Messing With Your Sleep
Not having restful sleep can be frustrating. We may have the perfect solution.
The High-Vibe Skin Care Ritual Your Face Will Love
Adding gemstones to your steams creates a water that is highly charged with the properties of the gemstone—giving your skin and lungs and blood a...
What Does True Love Feel Like? 10 Feelings You Get When You’re In Love
When you're in a partnership of your own, you may wonder—is this love?
The Amazing Things That Happen When You Intentionally Cultivate Your Relationships
Why relationship care is my actual self-care.
The Surprising Thing That's Putting Your Brain Health At Risk, According To New Research
A new study, published in the journal Neurology, demonstrates the connection between high blood pressure and less gray matter in the brain.
Why Parenting Experts Want You To Discipline (Not Punish) Kids
Teaching kids right from wrong isn't always easy.
Why Understanding Infidelity Is The Key To Relationships That Last
Love is messy; infidelity more so. But it is also a window, like none other, into the crevices of the human heart.
Stressed Out? mbg Made A Supplement To Help Stabilize Your Mood
Here's how it works to regulate mood.
The 8 Essential Tools This Celebrity Makeup Says You Should Have In Your Bag
Here's exactly what you should spend your money on.
5 HIIT Moves For Your Strongest Arms Ever (No Equipment Required!)
Ready, set, flex.
No Time To Work Out? Why A Cardiologist Recommends Just 1 Minute Of Intense Exercise
What if just one hard minute of exercise, taking 10 minutes of total workout time, could benefit you as much as a 45-minute workout? A new study...
How To Switch To Natural Cosmetics In 6 Easy Steps
Clean beauty is in your future
5 Ways I Build Strong Bones Without Dairy
You can get all of the calcium your body needs without ever touching a glass of cow’s milk.
Is Caffeine Making You Tired ALL The Time? Here's Why You Might Be Better Off Without It
Here's why this doctor cut out caffeine for good.
8 Realistic Workout Tips For Stay-At-Home Moms
"Chasing the children" is no replacement
The 5 Most Common Excuses That Lead To Weight Gain (And How To Avoid Them)
There are five most common excuses I hear from my readers and nutrition clients when it comes to not eating well on a regular basis. Many of them...
9 Healthy Reasons To Have More Orgasms
Orgasms for great skin and regular periods? Sounds good to us.
Is Your IUD Disrupting Your Vaginal Microbiome?
Whether you love or hate your IUD, this is something you need to know!
7 Lessons You Need To Actually Beat Loneliness & Form Real Connections
A connections expert explains.