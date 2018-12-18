12124 results for

Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR NanocraftCBD

5 Sneaky Things You Never Realized Are Messing With Your Sleep

Not having restful sleep can be frustrating. We may have the perfect solution.

#sleep #partner #CBD
mindbodygreen
January 21 2019

The High-Vibe Skin Care Ritual Your Face Will Love

Adding gemstones to your steams creates a water that is highly charged with the properties of the gemstone—giving your skin and lungs and blood a...

#crystals #green beauty
Debra Haugen
January 11 2017
Love

What Does True Love Feel Like? 10 Feelings You Get When You’re In Love

When you're in a partnership of your own, you may wonder—is this love?

#marriage #dating
Sarah Regan
July 26
PAID CONTENT FOR American Greetings
Integrative Health

The Surprising Thing That's Putting Your Brain Health At Risk, According To New Research

A new study, published in the journal Neurology, demonstrates the connection between high blood pressure and less gray matter in the brain.

#Heart #stress #brain
Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D.
February 5 2019
Parenting

Why Parenting Experts Want You To Discipline (Not Punish) Kids

Teaching kids right from wrong isn't always easy.

#confidence
Alexandra Engler
September 16

Why Understanding Infidelity Is The Key To Relationships That Last

Love is messy; infidelity more so. But it is also a window, like none other, into the crevices of the human heart.

#relationships #sexuality #personal growth #self-awareness
Esther Perel
September 15 2017
Mental Health
Beauty

The 8 Essential Tools This Celebrity Makeup Says You Should Have In Your Bag

Here's exactly what you should spend your money on.

#makeup
Katey Denno
March 26 2018
Routines

No Time To Work Out? Why A Cardiologist Recommends Just 1 Minute Of Intense Exercise

What if just one hard minute of exercise, taking 10 minutes of total workout time, could benefit you as much as a 45-minute workout? A new study...

#workout #fitness #health #hiit
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 4 2016
Beauty

How To Switch To Natural Cosmetics In 6 Easy Steps

Clean beauty is in your future

#toxic #beauty #skin
Phoebe Lapine
February 11 2015
Integrative Health

5 Ways I Build Strong Bones Without Dairy

You can get all of the calcium your body needs without ever touching a glass of cow’s milk.

#nutrition #dairy #healthy foods
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 21 2016
Mental Health
Parenting
PAID CONTENT FOR Megan Gilmore

The 5 Most Common Excuses That Lead To Weight Gain (And How To Avoid Them)

There are five most common excuses I hear from my readers and nutrition clients when it comes to not eating well on a regular basis. Many of them...

#recipes #books #partner #happiness #healthy recipes
mindbodygreen
February 28 2017
Women's Health

9 Healthy Reasons To Have More Orgasms

Orgasms for great skin and regular periods? Sounds good to us.

#orgasm #sex #health
Jolene Brighten, N.D.
September 26 2017
Women's Health

Is Your IUD Disrupting Your Vaginal Microbiome?

Whether you love or hate your IUD, this is something you need to know!

#microbiome
Lara Briden, N.D.
May 21 2018
Personal Growth