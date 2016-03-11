13438 results for

Motivation

I'm A Yoga Teacher. Here's What I Hate About The Yoga "Community"

While I love the hustle and study, I’ve found certain aspects of the yoga community frustrating.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga #realtalk: fitness
Derek Beres
November 4 2015
Spirituality

Have A Stellium In Your Astro Chart? It Could Be More Telling Than Your Sun Sign

The AstroTwins break down what this astrological phenomenon is all about.

#astrology #energy
Sarah Regan
August 24
Integrative Health
Recovery
Sex

5 Tips For An Earth-Shattering Orgasm You HAVEN'T Already Tried

Next time you’re getting intimate, take the reins, and give your partner some adult sex education.

#relationships #happiness #mind body connection #sex
Gracie X
November 6 2015
Functional Food

Why The Thoughts You Think Are As Important As The Supplements You Take

Discover the true power of intention and its role in your health.

#holistic healing #health #intuition
Trish Ward
January 8 2017
Love

Think You Know What You Want In A Partner? Research Says You Might Not

If you were asked what you're looking for in a partner, what would you say?

#news #single life #dating #soul mates
Sarah Regan
July 16
Beauty
Integrative Health

6 Tips An Immunologist Wants You To Know This Cold & Flu Season

Six tips to avoid getting sick (or at least to feel better fast).

#immunity
Heather Moday, M.D.
November 22 2019
Beauty
Routines

What Is Hatha Yoga? Definition, Benefits & What To Expect In A Class

Plus, some first-timer tips for this popular style of yoga.

#breath #flexibility #yoga
Jenny McCoy
May 25
Recipes
Beauty

How To Practice Self-Massage The Ayurvedic Way

Pretty sure you'll want to do this tonight.

#Ayurveda #skin care #massage
Shiva Rose
April 5 2018

Here's Why Anger Is Good For You + 5 Healthy Ways To Express It

Pent-up anger makes us sick. Healthy expression is good.

#happiness #anger
Julie Booksh
August 27 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Habit

Learn What Foods Your Body Loves (And Which Ones It Doesn't) With This At-Home Test

With this simple personalized nutrition test, you'll find out what's best for your gut, what foods make your body happy, and what nutrients you...

#nutrition #food as medicine #partner #wellness #digestion
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
April 21 2017
Recovery
PAID CONTENT FOR Social CBD

4 Fascinating Things We Learned About Adding CBD To Coffee

Read on for the how-to's and must-knows on coffee + CBD.

#partner #CBD #coffee
Krista Soriano
October 30 2019
Beauty

White Cast, Begone: This New Skin Care Launch Changes The Sunscreen Game

Have we finally wormed our way around one of zinc oxide's biggest woes?

#makeup #news #skin care #organic
Jamie Schneider
May 6