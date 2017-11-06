13438 results for
Exactly What Breakfast Will Make YOU Feel Best (Based On Your Ayurvedic Dosha)
Plus, how to figure out what dosha you actually are.
15 Healthy Pescatarian Recipes To Enjoy For Any Meal Of The Day
How to incorporate nutritious fish into your meals.
These Healthy Stir-Fries Make Summer Weeknight Dinners Insanely Easy
We're flipping the script and making the stir-fry our go-to plant-based, soy-free dinner of the summer.
Cool Ingredient Alert: Plantains + A Killer Bowl Recipe
Could plantains be your new favorite ingredient?
5 Greens To Add To Your Healthy Eating Rotation, STAT
How many of these have you tried?
These Super-Cooling Foods Act Like An Internal AC, According To Ayurveda
It all comes down to your digestion.
The Anti-Inflammatory Smoothie This Health Editor Will Be Drinking All Summer
It also tastes delicious!
This Roasted Broccoli Dip Totally Crushes Inflammation
Move over, hummus
The (Vegan!) Anti-Inflammatory, Age-Reversing Food You Should Be Eating — But Aren't
It's also super quick to make.
6 Healthy Weight-Supporting Foods A Nutritionist Recommends To Everyone
When we make smart dietary choices, it can set the stage for healthy digestion, improved metabolism, and a healthy weight.
Need To Detox? 11 Fresh Ways To Make Your Everyday Life A Cleanse
A functional medicine expert's best tips for supporting your liver.
8 Pantry Staples To Make Umami-Packed Homemade 'Takeout' Food
Here's how to take your pantry flavors to the next level.
No, Carrot Greens Are Not Poisonous — Here's How To Use Them
The best ways to repurpose your carrot greens.
These Cocktail Recipes Incorporate All Your Favorite Healthy Ingredients (Kombucha, ACV & More)
Because green juice cocktails are actually delicious.
An Easy Sheet-Pan Meal For Stress-Free Weeknight Dinners
Let this dinner do the work for you.
8 Healthy Dip Recipes That Will Keep You Cool When It's Super Toasty Out
Cold dips for the warmest months of the year.
This Game-Changing Salsa Takes 5 Minutes To Make From Start To Finish
From a food superstar straight to your table.
A Pair Of Hangry Athletes Wrote A Cookbook & We Want To Make Everything
These are the easiest healthy meals that fueled Shalane Flanagan while training.
Guac It Out: We Found Our 5 Best Guacamole Recipes Because Why Not?
We'll definitely be celebrating; will you?
A One-Pot, Cleansing Ayurvedic Kitchari For An Easy Everyday Detox
This famous one-pot Indian dish is perfect for detoxing and simple to make!