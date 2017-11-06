13438 results for

Recipes

Exactly What Breakfast Will Make YOU Feel Best (Based On Your Ayurvedic Dosha)

Plus, how to figure out what dosha you actually are.

#Ayurveda
Liz Moody
November 6 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Primal Kitchen

These Healthy Stir-Fries Make Summer Weeknight Dinners Insanely Easy

We're flipping the script and making the stir-fry our go-to plant-based, soy-free dinner of the summer.

#partner #mbgrevitalize #dinner
mindbodygreen
July 26 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh
6 Healthy Weight-Supporting Foods A Nutritionist Recommends To Everyone

When we make smart dietary choices, it can set the stage for healthy digestion, improved metabolism, and a healthy weight.

#gut health #superfoods
Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
June 6
Integrative Health

Need To Detox? 11 Fresh Ways To Make Your Everyday Life A Cleanse

A functional medicine expert's best tips for supporting your liver.

#functional medicine #health #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 10 2017
Food Trends

8 Pantry Staples To Make Umami-Packed Homemade 'Takeout' Food

Here's how to take your pantry flavors to the next level.

#Paleo #grain-free #gluten-free
ChihYu Smith
May 27 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Whole Foods Market
PAID CONTENT FOR Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky

A Pair Of Hangry Athletes Wrote A Cookbook & We Want To Make Everything

These are the easiest healthy meals that fueled Shalane Flanagan while training.

#partner #easy meals
mindbodygreen
August 29 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Sarah Britton, author by Naturally Nourished: Healthy, Delicious Meals Made with Everyday Ingredients

A One-Pot, Cleansing Ayurvedic Kitchari For An Easy Everyday Detox

This famous one-pot Indian dish is perfect for detoxing and simple to make!

#recipes #Ayurveda #books #happiness #healthy recipes
Sarah Britton
February 22 2017