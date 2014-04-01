13438 results for

Is Red Wine REALLY Good For You? A Cardiologist Explains

Many people, myself included, count wine as one of the joys in life. Cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, zinfandel, nebbiolo, sangiovese, cannonau … the...

#alcohol #heart disease #wellness #wine
Joel Kahn, M.D.
April 1 2014
Beauty
Love

Can't Move On From Your Ex? 8 Reasons It Might Be Taking Forever

We asked breakup experts why sometimes you just can't get over an ex no matter how much time passes.

#breakup #single life #dating
Georgina Berbari
June 27 2019
Parenting
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

PSA: There's a difference between cleaning and disinfecting.

#COVID-19 #toxins at home #essential oils
Emma Loewe
April 15
Travel

10 Tips To Get Rid Of Toxins & Get Your Body Ready For Summer

Spring is traditionally the time of new beginnings. People like to use this time to clean their homes and personal spaces in order to make space for...

#Herbs #gluten #toxic #fiber #wellness
Jovanka Ciares
May 3 2013
Food Trends

Found: A Healthy Swap For Every Junk Food You Crave

Mac 'n cheese! Peanut butter cups! Doritos!

#dessert #snacks
Liz Moody
February 12 2018
Integrative Health

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Parkinson's Disease

Knowledge is empowering, especially as it relates to putting out the fire.

#disease #happiness #personal growth
David Perlmutter, M.D.
September 20 2013
Functional Food
Motivation
Integrative Health
Personal Growth
Meditation
Recipes

How To Actually Make A Salad Taste Good, According To One Of The World's Biggest Food Bloggers

Including the 6-ingredient formula to make it restaurant-worthy every single time.

#salads #vegetarian #vegan #dinner
Liz Moody
May 3 2018
Home
Meditation

The Secret to Great Sex, Happiness, and Inner Peace

Rumi once said “Every breath you take makes one of two choices: you either surrender to your soul or struggle with doubt.”

#relationships #breathing #peace #sex #Rumi
Vanessa Scotto, M.A.
December 10 2012
Personal Growth
Food Trends

7 Things Not To Do When You Give Up Sugar

Ditching sugar can help you burn fat, feel better and finally crush your addiction, but do it incorrectly and you'll stymie your efforts.

#nutrition #wellness #weight loss #sugar
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
February 17 2015
Beauty

Skin Care Routine Order: How Exactly To Layer Your Products

So your routine might look different from a friend’s—and that’s OK!—but they will follow the same flow.

#skin care #acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 28