These Make-Ahead Recipes For Labor Day Weekend Embrace The Last Of Summer Produce
Make sure your Labor Day involves as little labor as possible.
It's Shorts Weather: This Supplement Gives You Smooth Skin All Over
Taking collagen can do so much more than support a glowy face.
The Critical Ingredient Your Collagen Supplement Needs (& May Be Missing!)
Not all collagen supplements are created equal.
Are You Exfoliating Too Much Or Not Enough? What The Derms Say
In skin care, like in life, everything is fine in moderation.
If You Do One Thing To Boost Your Metabolism, This Should Be It
A new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shows that intermittent fasting can boost metabolism.
So, Will The 1,200-Calorie Diet Help You Hit Your Healthy Weight?
We looked into it, so you don't have to.
Shauna Harrison's Taking Our 10-Day Fitness Challenge. Here's How It's Going
Have you challenged yourself today?
Reiki, Unpacked: Answers To Common Questions About The Energy Practice
Reiki master Kelsey Patel breaks down the basics.
Why You Should Never Trust A Person's Face, According To New Research
Figure out the truth behind that smile.
A Psychiatrist Explains The Difference Between The 2 Types Of Trauma
Trauma can have a huge (and negative) effect on well-being.
This MD Wants You To Have Breakfast For Dinner (For Better Sleep!)
A meal that can naturally promote better sleep, and it's incredibly easy to make.
This Soothing Topical Just Might Change Your Dry, Inflamed Skin
When you think of moisturizing ingredients—panthenol probably doesn't come to mind.
3 Gut-Healthy Bowls For A Delicious Week
Get your bowl on.
How To Teach Kids Social Skills While They're Away From School
Parents can promote social learning within the family by having fun. (Yes, good old-fashioned F-U-N.)
7 Foods That Support Healthy Digestion
Keep your gut in check with these foods.
The Ultimate Plant-Based Grilling Guide (Avocados, Peaches, Asparagus, & More)
Let someone else deal with the hamburgers.
In Tense Times, There's No Better Time To Come Back To Our Bodies. Here's How To Do It
A path to conscious embodiment.
9 Brilliant Veggie Burgers For Summer
These veggie burgers do not play.
If You're Going To Buy One Cookbook This Fall, Make It This One
Plus, we're sharing our favorite recipes from it.
These 5 Herbs & Spices Will Give Your Meals A Healthy Boost Of Flavor
It's easy!