Recipes

These Make-Ahead Recipes For Labor Day Weekend Embrace The Last Of Summer Produce

Make sure your Labor Day involves as little labor as possible.

#vegetarian #easy meals
Liz Moody
August 29 2019
It's Shorts Weather: This Supplement Gives You Smooth Skin All Over

Taking collagen can do so much more than support a glowy face.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Collagen
Jamie Schneider
August 3
Healthy Weight

If You Do One Thing To Boost Your Metabolism, This Should Be It

A new study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, shows that intermittent fasting can boost metabolism.

#news #metabolism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
February 2 2019
Spirituality
Friendships
Personal Growth

A Psychiatrist Explains The Difference Between The 2 Types Of Trauma

Trauma can have a huge (and negative) effect on well-being.

#stress #pain #grief
Sarah Regan
February 14
Functional Food

This MD Wants You To Have Breakfast For Dinner (For Better Sleep!)

A meal that can naturally promote better sleep, and it's incredibly easy to make.

#sleep #easy meals #breakfast #dinner
Jamie Schneider
September 6
Beauty

This Soothing Topical Just Might Change Your Dry, Inflamed Skin

When you think of moisturizing ingredients—panthenol probably doesn't come to mind.

#skin care #inflammation #healthy aging
Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
May 27
Parenting

How To Teach Kids Social Skills While They're Away From School

Parents can promote social learning within the family by having fun. (Yes, good old-fashioned F-U-N.)

#COVID-19 #stress #motherhood
Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
May 28
Recipes

If You're Going To Buy One Cookbook This Fall, Make It This One

Plus, we're sharing our favorite recipes from it.

#lunch #breakfast #dinner
Liz Moody
October 27 2017
