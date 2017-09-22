87 results for

Integrative Health

This Could Be Why You STILL Can't Lose Weight

Frustrated with weight gain? It could be this.

#stress #hormones
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
September 22 2017
Women's Health

Perfect Weekday Lunch: Veggie Rice Bowl

The veggie whole bowl is topped with natural, organic, whole foods. It's vegan and gluten-free! A dish that fits in perfectly with any time of the...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Wendy Garnier
August 22 2014
Women's Health
Food Trends

Want To Try Keto? These Are The 5 Best Books To Get You Started

Whether you're looking to lose weight, quell inflammation, or are just curious, we've got you covered.

#vegetarian #easy meals #vegan #ketogenic
Liz Moody
January 24 2019
Mental Health

10 Ways A Good Workout Changes Your Brain

Exercise has literally transformed my life, and it can transform yours, too

#healing #fitness #wellness
Wendy A. Suzuki, PhD
May 13 2015
Integrative Health
Recipes
Climate Change

How To Overcome Environmental Guilt (In A Productive Way)

Just because you can’t do everything doesn’t mean you should do nothing.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
October 16 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

Is The Dr. Sebi Diet Healthy? Here's A Functional Medicine Perspective

The diet has a long, complicated, and controversial history.

#vegetarian #vegan
Eliza Sullivan
January 6
Healthy Weight

If You're Looking For A Reset, Consider J.Lo's No-Carb, No-Sugar Diet

The celebrity's Instagram posts launched a trendy diet challenge in 2019.

#ketogenic
Eliza Sullivan
January 1
Mental Health

Suffer From Anxiety Or Panic Attacks? Here's How To Stop Them

"Don't give up, and don't let anyone tell you there's no reason for your anxiety; there almost always is!"

#anxiety #stress
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
August 31 2018
Recipes

Gluten-Free Recipe: Raw Coconut Chocolate Pudding

I love dessert, and I love experimenting with recipes to find the healthiest choices possible.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Wendy Mendoza
August 17 2013
Integrative Health

The Supplement That Boosts Your Mood & Eases Period Cramps

You may not be getting enough of this mineral in your diet.

#supplements #digestion
Audrey Hernandez
June 9 2017
Functional Food

12 Healthy Snack Ideas That RDs Use To Avoid Hanger On The Go (No Fridge Necessary!)

Keep 'em in your bag and never run into a blood sugar emergency again.

#Blood Sugar #fats #protein #snacks
Liz Moody
July 17 2019
Women's Health

13 Inspirational Quotes From Your Favorite Children's Books

I have a profound connection to children’s literature. When I was young, my parents read to me often and instilled in me the joy of reading. I was...

#personal growth quotes #happiness #parenting advice #personal growth #inspiration
Lawrence Rosen, M.D.
December 7 2015