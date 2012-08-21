5245 results for
7 Tips to Keep Fit, Lean & Motivated
What is the secret ingredient, beyond calorie reduction and a change in diet?
Want To Live Longer? Make Sure This Is Part Of Your Daily Life
Here's how to get the benefits.
Think You Know Everything About The Microbiome? Here's Your Gut Health Checklist For 2017
Here's to a healthier gut in 2017.
5 Moves For Toned, Strong Arms
Need to freshen up your standard upper body routine? Here are five variations on classic upper body moves that will add some variety to your workout.
Why Men Should Stop Lifting Weights
It's time for a shift in the way we shape and sculpt our bodies. Here are a few reasons why we should stop lifting weights and instead opt for a more...
Should You Work Out While Pregnant? New Study Weighs In
See you on the mat, mamas.
Why The "Everything In Moderation" Rule Doesn't Work
A glass of wine…every night.
The Important Role Exercise Plays In Chronic Fatigue & Fibromyalgia
It's controversial, but it's important to know about.
5 Reasons To Eat Raw Foods For That Elusive Golden Glow
Because who doesn't want to glow from the inside out?
The Surprising Reason We Don't Fall When We Run
The science behind why we don't hit the pavement.
5 Books To Start 2017 On Exactly The Right Note
These books are crammed full of just the kind of mind-opening, restorative ideas you need to inspire your best year ever.
These Nuts & Seeds Are Almost As Good As Taking A Magnesium Supplement
For the 75 percent of Americans who don't meet the RDA for magnesium.
What I Tell Anyone Who Struggles With Inflammation + How To Get Back To Optimal Health
Important first step: uncovering your hidden food intolerances.
I Ate A Vegan Diet Throughout My Pregnancy. Here's What Happened
One woman's story.
You May Be Vitamin D Deficient, Here's Why It Matters
Steven Gundry, M.D., heart surgeon and best-selling author on how to live to 100.
Work Out A Lot? Here's How To Prevent Injuries
Chances are that if you're active, you've had an overuse injury at some point. Every type of activity comes with its own susceptibility to injury:...
Here's How Meghan Markle Achieved Royal-Ready Posture — And You Can Too
And it takes less than 10 minutes.
11 Proven Ways Coconuts Heal (Just About) Everything
Need another reason to love coconuts? Here's what research says about the health benefits of coconut water, shells, oil, and fruit.
5 Things Your Tongue Can Tell You
Open wide, it's time to get weird!
The Two Easy Practices To Relieve Stress (That You're Not Doing)
Plus, the five-minute practice you can do daily to tap into the energy around you.