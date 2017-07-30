3410 results for
Have Foot Pain? Here's How To Fix Plantar Fasciitis In Just 15 Minutes
There may be more factors at play than just the tissue on the bottom of your foot.
Try An Aloe Vera DIY Leave-In Conditioner + Mask For Hydrated Hair
We likely don't need to sell you on the powers of aloe vera. The plant's healing and soothing powers are near legendary at this point.
This Is What A Harvard Geneticist Eats To Look & Feel 10 Years Younger
Plus, the one food he makes "religiously."
Why Pilates Was The One Thing That Finally Healed My Lifelong Injury
If only I'd discovered this earlier.
How Choosing Authenticity Changed My Life
This public proclamation of my flaws proved to be the best thing that ever happened to me. Rather than being destroyed by shame, I found myself...
Flakes Aren't Cute: 4 Signs Of Scalp Inflammation & How To Treat It
Don't brush off those symptoms as "normal" dryness.
3 Foods You Should Be Eating For A Bloat-Free Belly
There are many reasons we gain weight, one of which is inflammation. Though it's a natural, healthy response our bodies use for protection (think...
Are You Carbohydrate Intolerant? Here's How To Know + What To Do About It
Start by answering these nine questions.
4 Steps To Forgiving Those Who've Hurt You (Even When It Seems Impossible)
"Forgiveness means that you are willing to cancel the debt you feel someone owes to you, to surrender the hurt that you feel, and make peace with...
How To Add Hyaluronic Acid To Your Routine This Winter
5 ways to get more of this hydration helper in your skincare regimen and diet.
Why Parenting Experts Want You To Raise Independent, Kind Kids
A new generation of parenting.
10 Things I Did To Lose More Than 150 Pounds
No matter how old you are or what your ability is, you have the power to turn your life around just like I did.
The Painful But Important Lessons I Learned After My Father's Suicide
For survivors, some grief is incommunicable.
Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know
Here, we break down the binary (with the help of our favorite experts, of course).
10 Exercises To Prevent Running Injuries
Do you love to run, but experience nagging soreness and muscle strains afterwards? I ran, jogged and sprinted through pain and discomfort for years...
Why Self-Care Is Absolutely Vital For Activists (& How To Do It)
You cannot pour from an empty cup.
What Blood Tests You Should Ask For Based On Your Family History
When it comes to labs and blood work, it’s difficult to know exactly what to ask for.
The 4 Foods That Actually Stress You Out + What To Eat Instead: A Doctor Explains
Avoid these stress stimulators.
Studies Show That Reishi Balances Blood Sugar & Relieves Stress—This Is Our Favorite Way To Eat It Daily
Say goodbye to your 2 PM slump.
5 RD-Approved Ways To Make Your Thanksgiving A Little Healthier
Without sacrificing flavor.