3410 results for

Recovery

Have Foot Pain? Here's How To Fix Plantar Fasciitis In Just 15 Minutes

There may be more factors at play than just the tissue on the bottom of your foot.

#running #pain #hiit
Adam Rosante, CPT, CSCS, C.N.
February 17
Beauty

Try An Aloe Vera DIY Leave-In Conditioner + Mask For Hydrated Hair

We likely don't need to sell you on the powers of aloe vera. The plant's healing and soothing powers are near legendary at this point.

#hair #inflammation #coconut oil
Andrea Jordan
February 15
Functional Food
Recovery
Personal Growth

How Choosing Authenticity Changed My Life

This public proclamation of my flaws proved to be the best thing that ever happened to me. Rather than being destroyed by shame, I found myself...

#empowerment
MeiMei Fox
April 6 2018
Beauty

Flakes Aren't Cute: 4 Signs Of Scalp Inflammation & How To Treat It

Don't brush off those symptoms as "normal" dryness.

#hair #skin care #inflammation
Jamie Schneider
December 14 2019

3 Foods You Should Be Eating For A Bloat-Free Belly

There are many reasons we gain weight, one of which is inflammation. Though it's a natural, healthy response our bodies use for protection (think...

#food as medicine #how to lose weight #inflammation #wellness #weight loss
Becky Litwicki
May 20 2015
Integrative Health

4 Steps To Forgiving Those Who've Hurt You (Even When It Seems Impossible)

"Forgiveness means that you are willing to cancel the debt you feel someone owes to you, to surrender the hurt that you feel, and make peace with...

#love #relationships #happiness #forgiveness #personal growth
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
July 27 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR DERMA E

How To Add Hyaluronic Acid To Your Routine This Winter

5 ways to get more of this hydration helper in your skincare regimen and diet.

#partner
Jennifer Tzeses
February 4
Parenting
Healthy Weight

10 Things I Did To Lose More Than 150 Pounds

No matter how old you are or what your ability is, you have the power to turn your life around just like I did.

#how to lose weight #weight loss success
Farheen Khan
August 1 2015
Mental Health
Beauty

Dehydrated vs. Dry Skin: Yes, They're Different & Here's What You Need To Know

Here, we break down the binary (with the help of our favorite experts, of course).

#makeup #skin care #acne
Jamie Schneider
January 29

10 Exercises To Prevent Running Injuries

Do you love to run, but experience nagging soreness and muscle strains afterwards? I ran, jogged and sprinted through pain and discomfort for years...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #training
Rachel Trotta
July 30 2015
Social Good
Integrative Health

What Blood Tests You Should Ask For Based On Your Family History

When it comes to labs and blood work, it’s difficult to know exactly what to ask for.

#Blood Sugar #autoimmune #hormones
Stephanie Eckelkamp
November 29 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Purely Elizabeth
Functional Food