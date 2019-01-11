3387 results for

Beauty

Uh, Is It Just Dry Lips — Or Something Else? Here's How To Find Out

Lip eczema is more severe than your average case of chapped lips in the wintertime.

#makeup #skin care #inflammation
Rebecca Dancer
April 2
Women's Health

Why Women Over 40 Should Pay Special Attention To Their Heart Health

Women are at an increased risk for heart disease during menopausal transitions.

#news #Heart #Perimenopause #healthy aging
Abby Moore
February 4
Home
Integrative Health
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Solaray® Mycrobiome®

How Many Live Cultures Do I Really Need In My Daily Probiotic?

900 million, 50 billion, 100 billion? Let's find out!

#supplements #partner #probiotics
mindbodygreen
February 25 2019
Meditation
Routines

The Best Arm Workouts For People Who Just Can't (Or Won't) Do Pushups

Pushups not for you? Here's why you should be doing side planks and biceps curls instead.

#flexibility #yoga
Todd McCullough
February 24 2019
Beauty

How To Grow Your Eyebrows Naturally

We like big brows and we cannot lie.

#green beauty #beauty
Lindsay Kellner
July 9 2017
Recipes

Vegan Recipe: Energizing Strawberry Cream Chia Pudding

This luscious chia pudding is comprised of some serious superfoods.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #chia seed #vegan #healthy foods
Kibby Miller
June 10 2013
Meditation

Know Exactly What To Eat And When With This One Technique

Here's how to navigate grocery stores, make healthy snack choices, and give yourself permission to indulge—the mindful way.

#empowerment #brain
Lisa Hayim
January 31 2017
Beauty
Functional Food

This Diet Reduces Your Risk Of Death By 10 Percent, New Study Finds

New research has shed light on the diet that helps reduce the risk of dying from any cause, and it's never too late to start.

#news #functional nutrition #organic food #vegetarian #longevity
Elizabeth Gerson
March 6 2019
Recipes
Functional Food

9 Inflammation-Fighting Vitamins & Minerals (And Where You Can Get 'Em)

Some vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants are particularly useful in our fight against inflammation. Here’s a list of some of the phytonutrients that...

#inflammation
Lori Shemek, Ph.D.
April 28 2015
Recipes

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 23)

The top wellness news for June 23, 2017, including new research on the health benefits of eating fish, NASA's reaction to Goop's body stickers, and...

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
June 23 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 4)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including what your period says about how you'll deal with labor and the new "hygge."

#avocado #news roundup #feminism #cancer
Allison Daniels
May 4 2017
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Aloe Vera For Whiter Teeth & Healthier Gums? Here's What To Know

It's often touted for its soothing skin and hair care benefits. But this plant is not just for the outside of your body.

#skin care #inflammation #healthy aging
Shawn Radcliffe
February 28