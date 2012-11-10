3417 results for

Easy Ways to Lose Weight on a Budget

Tired of wasting money on expensive diet plans?

#weight loss #food #chocolate
Joanne Guidoccio
November 10 2012
Wellness Trends
Women's Health
Social Good

How To Communicate With The Deaf Community While Wearing A Mask

Face masks are a barrier to communication for the deaf community—here's how to help.

#COVID-19
Abby Moore
August 2
Integrative Health

Magnolia Bark: Your Go-To Herb For Sleep & Anxiety

Everything you need to know about magnolia bark, including how to use it for sleep, depression, and anxiety.

#Herbs #sleep
Alexa Tucker
November 5 2018
Integrative Health

Yes, You Can Treat Arthritis Naturally. Here's How To Decrease Inflammation & Pain

"After years of working with patients, I realized a few key things about osteoarthritis."

#inflammation
Susan Blum, M.D., MPH
November 16 2017
Functional Food

Why Low-Fat Diets Wreck Your Brain Health + What To Do About It

For years, fat and cholesterol have been demonized in our diets.

#nutrition #fat #Alzheimer's
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 6 2015
Women's Health

3 Ways To Hack Your Hormones, According To Alisa Vitti

Alisa Vitti, hormone health expert and author, on how to optimize your hormone health

#hormones #mbgpodcast
Olessa Pindak
May 14 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Having The Healthiest Digestion Ever

What is gut health? A complete guide to digestion, the microbiome, and what can go wrong with gut health.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 26 2018
Mental Health

What I Tell My Patients About Belly Fat + How To Get Rid Of It

Shockingly, about 69% of American adults are overweight, leading to an increased risk for numerous chronic illnesses, including heart disease, stroke,...

#fat #weight loss
Mark Hyman, M.D.
June 30 2015
Recovery
Functional Food
Social Good

How to End Dieting for Good with Yoga

As a yoga teacher, I frequently get asked if yoga can help people break free of dieting trap so that they can start to lose weight for good. What many...

#relationships #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #wellness
Katrina Love Senn
April 27 2012
Nature

One Thing We Need To Unlearn To Be Better Environmentalists

Read up on the myth of separation and how to move past it.

#empowerment #environmentalism
Alexa Gantous
June 29
Personal Growth

Feeling Stressed? This Ritual Bath Can Help You Find Stillness & Inner Peace

If you're interested in discovering this level of peace within yourself, this ritual bath can help.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #cleanse #affirmations
Deborah Hanekamp
March 25