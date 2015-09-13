3410 results for

Routines

6 Killer Moves To Tone Your Arms

Adding weight to your workout helps to tone and create leaner muscles, boost your metabolism and you’ll burn calories all day long.

#workout #fitness #training how to #training
Laura McDonald
September 13 2015
Functional Food
From A Cardio Nut To Low-Intensity Exerciser: How Slowing Down Changed My Body & My Life

If you're a natural over-exerciser or have an inkling that you might push yourself too hard, it's always good to listen to your body and tone it down...

#sleep #stress #flexibility #hormones
Jordan Younger
March 29 2017
Wellness Trends
This Workout Plan Will Leave You Feeling More Energized Than Ever

Need a detox from your day? Try this easy workout plan.

#empowerment #pregnancy
Sophie Jaffe
January 29 2018
Routines

Study Finds This Type Of Workout Is Best For People With Down Syndrome

How these high-intensity (and fun) exercises can improve the health of people with Down syndrome.

#news #hiit
Abby Moore
August 4
Functional Food
Beauty
Food Trends
Functional Food

3 Food Rules This Doctor Recommends For Vegans & Carnivores Alike

Whatever your plant or meat-based preference, you can probably agree on these 3 ideas.

#Raw Food #vegan #snacks #sugar
Abby Moore
July 21
Food Trends
Recipes

Grain-Free, Dairy-Free Muesli Recipe

Welcome to our new "Breakfast with Jon" series.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jon Gabriel
August 18 2013
Food Trends

5 Fats That Don't Make You Fat

There are a lot of myths out there regarding nutrition.

#avocado #slideshows #weight loss #healthy foods #superfoods
Jen Broyles
February 4 2013
Food Trends

The AHA Just Declared Coconut Oil Unhealthy. Here's Why Functional Medicine Doctors Disagree

They're not right—but they're not 100 percent wrong either.

#fats #coconut oil
Liz Moody
June 19 2017
Integrative Health
Beauty
Food Trends
Routines
Personal Growth

What Losing 100 Pounds Taught Me About How We Treat Overweight People

Our evaluation of a person’s body has become our evaluation of the person.

#personal growth #weight loss #body image #juicing #weight loss success
Jasmin Singer
January 22 2014

10 Tips To Become Your Fittest Self

Do you want to become as fit as you possibly can? Doing 100 sit-ups won't make that happen! Understanding the link between body fat and cortisol...

#tea #fiber #fitness #meditation #Vitamin C
Jennifer Cohen
September 15 2014