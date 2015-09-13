3410 results for
6 Killer Moves To Tone Your Arms
Adding weight to your workout helps to tone and create leaner muscles, boost your metabolism and you’ll burn calories all day long.
I'm A Nutritionist. Here's Why I Have Concerns About Vegan Diets
Here are some patterns I've observed.
From A Cardio Nut To Low-Intensity Exerciser: How Slowing Down Changed My Body & My Life
If you're a natural over-exerciser or have an inkling that you might push yourself too hard, it's always good to listen to your body and tone it down...
5 Pieces Of New Tech Pave Way For More High-Tech Wellness At CES 2019
Health and Wellness Tech Reigns Supreme at CES 2019
This Workout Plan Will Leave You Feeling More Energized Than Ever
Need a detox from your day? Try this easy workout plan.
Study Finds This Type Of Workout Is Best For People With Down Syndrome
How these high-intensity (and fun) exercises can improve the health of people with Down syndrome.
The Simple Trick That Will Make Literally Everything You Eat Healthier
Upgrade your kitchen for under $20.
How An Elimination Diet Cleared My Skin & Healed My Gut
Beauty in equals beauty out!
This Is The Next Big Healthy Food Trend, Says The Guy Who Started The Celery Juice Craze
It's super Instagram-friendly.
3 Food Rules This Doctor Recommends For Vegans & Carnivores Alike
Whatever your plant or meat-based preference, you can probably agree on these 3 ideas.
This So-Called Healthy Food Is Making You Gain Weight — And You're Likely Eating It Daily
Plus, what to eat instead.
Grain-Free, Dairy-Free Muesli Recipe
Welcome to our new "Breakfast with Jon" series.
5 Fats That Don't Make You Fat
There are a lot of myths out there regarding nutrition.
The AHA Just Declared Coconut Oil Unhealthy. Here's Why Functional Medicine Doctors Disagree
They're not right—but they're not 100 percent wrong either.
I've Been Studying The Microbiome For 40 Years: Here's What My Diet Looks Like
Artificial sugars are on the "no" list.
This Hair Treatment May Be The Secret To Shiny, Healthy Locks
Hot oils: not just for cooking.
Everyone In The Wellness World Starts Their Morning With Lemon Water — But Does It Actually Make A Difference?
A registered dietitian breaks it down.
New To Lifting Weights? 11 Tricks That Will Make Everything Easier
Tip No. 3: Just start.
What Losing 100 Pounds Taught Me About How We Treat Overweight People
Our evaluation of a person’s body has become our evaluation of the person.
10 Tips To Become Your Fittest Self
Do you want to become as fit as you possibly can? Doing 100 sit-ups won't make that happen! Understanding the link between body fat and cortisol...