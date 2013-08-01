3410 results for
Want To Lose Weight? Take A Vacation!
Ever come back from vacation having indulged and relaxed for the entire week, totally convinced you must have gained weight, and actually lost a...
5 Reasons To Take A Bath Every Dang Day + 3 DIY Soak Recipes
When there's frost on the windows, a warm bath as is inviting as a crackling fire, which is why winter is the perfect time to start a bathing ritual....
Muscle-Building Yoga Poses To Boost Performance In These 3 Sports
Yoga is powerful stuff.
I Have Lupus: This Is What Living My Best Life Looks Like
It wasn't always this good.
How To Do A Juice Fast Or Cleanse The Right Way, According To A Nutritionist
How to maximize benefits and minimize side effects.
The No. 1 Body Part You're Neglecting That's Making You Age Faster
Don't forget your décolletage!
I Had Post-Birth-Control Syndrome. Here Are The Foods & Lifestyle Habits That Healed Me
Getting your hormones back in balance is easier than you think.
6 Things That Are Messing With Your Sleep & What To Do About It
Are you making these common sleep mistakes?
My IVF Treatments Failed. Here's What I Wish Others Struggling With Infertility Knew
My infertility survivor story does not end how we wanted it to end.
T. Morgan Dixon Of GirlTrek On The Radical Power Of A Saturday Morning Walk
Don't miss her take on what "self-care" really means.
How Yoga Can Help You Deal With Heart-Breaking Grief
Yet another amazing benefit of yoga.
How Does Staring At A Screen Affect Your Brain, Anxiety & Overall Health?
Emerging research is telling us to take a break.
This Equipment-Free HIIT Workout Will Give You Your Strongest Body Ever
And you don't even have to leave your apartment.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 30, 2018)
Want to avoid tapeworms? Here's how.
We've Put One Million Species At Risk Of Extinction, New U.N. Report Finds
"The health of ecosystems on which we and all other species depend is deteriorating more rapidly than ever."
This Plant-Based “Risotto” With Coconut Milk Is Everything Right Now
How To Use Coconut Milk To Make A Perfect Plant-Based “Risotto”
It's Time To Upgrade This Home Cleaning Staple For The Sake Of The Planet
For your next matcha latte spill.
Defining Infidelity In A World Of Hookup Apps
It's not the specifics of the sexual act that cause the most emotional pain and damage to a supposedly monogamous relationship. Instead, it’s the...
This Ancient Philosophy On Miscarriage Makes So Much Sense
In a weird way, it's heartwarming.
Duncan Hines Plans To Release Keto-Friendly Cake Mix In 2020
In an effort to create more healthy and inclusive baking options for all customers, Duncan Hines has announced plans to create a keto-friendly cake...