Want To Lose Weight? Take A Vacation!

Ever come back from vacation having indulged and relaxed for the entire week, totally convinced you must have gained weight, and actually lost a...

#stress #weight loss #vacation #weight loss success
Danielle Prestejohn
August 1 2013

5 Reasons To Take A Bath Every Dang Day + 3 DIY Soak Recipes

When there's frost on the windows, a warm bath as is inviting as a crackling fire, which is why winter is the perfect time to start a bathing ritual....

#beauty #diy beauty #relaxation #skin #essential oils
Paige Padgett
December 11 2015
I Had Post-Birth-Control Syndrome. Here Are The Foods & Lifestyle Habits That Healed Me

Getting your hormones back in balance is easier than you think.

#hormones
Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
November 3 2017
T. Morgan Dixon Of GirlTrek On The Radical Power Of A Saturday Morning Walk

Don't miss her take on what "self-care" really means.

#friendship #makinghistory
Emma Loewe
August 21 2019

How Yoga Can Help You Deal With Heart-Breaking Grief

Yet another amazing benefit of yoga.

#yoga
Aadil Palkhivala
July 31 2016
This Equipment-Free HIIT Workout Will Give You Your Strongest Body Ever

And you don't even have to leave your apartment.

#hiit
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
February 1 2018
6 Things You Need To Know Today (January 30, 2018)

Want to avoid tapeworms? Here's how.

#news #fats #news roundup
Liz Moody
January 30 2018
We've Put One Million Species At Risk Of Extinction, New U.N. Report Finds

"The health of ecosystems on which we and all other species depend is deteriorating more rapidly than ever."

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 6 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

This Plant-Based "Risotto" With Coconut Milk Is Everything Right Now

How To Use Coconut Milk To Make A Perfect Plant-Based “Risotto”

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
May 6 2019
Defining Infidelity In A World Of Hookup Apps

It's not the specifics of the sexual act that cause the most emotional pain and damage to a supposedly monogamous relationship. Instead, it’s the...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
March 18 2016
Duncan Hines Plans To Release Keto-Friendly Cake Mix In 2020

In an effort to create more healthy and inclusive baking options for all customers, Duncan Hines has announced plans to create a keto-friendly cake...

#news #dessert #ketogenic
Christina Coughlin
January 3