3387 results for
9 Signs Your Diet Is (Or Is Not) Working For You
Uncover what does and does not work for your body.
Butter Really Is A Health Food: A Functional Medicine Doctor Explains
We dive into the science.
Intermittent Fasting Can Be Dangerous For Some People. Here's Exactly What You Need To Know
Some people who should never try intermittent fasting; here's how to know if you're one of them.
Where Will You Store Your Fat? Researchers May Have Found A Clue
Researchers have found one of the most important factors in determining where we'll put on pounds.
Do You Bounce Back From Breakups Quickly? This Is Your Attachment Style
Yes, avoidants can still have successful relationships.
I'm A Doctor Who Specializes In Diet + Nutrition. Here's Why I DON'T Have Concerns About Vegan Diets
As a doctor and weight loss expert, I often receive requests to counter arguments that claim a vegan diet is bad for you. Most I ignore. As much as I...
My 35-Pound Weight-Loss Journey Had Absolutely Nothing To Do With Calories
The elimination diet. Your most powerful weight-loss tool?
Neem Oil: Benefits For Skin & Hair + More About The Underrated Ayurvedic Beauty Oil
It's a long-forgotten oil with lots of benefits.
10 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Zinc
Do you have acne? Do you frequently catch colds that take ages to heal? Have trouble sleeping? These could be signs that you're among the 12% of...
It Only Takes Two Steps To Make These Raw Chocolate Brownies
It's only two steps.
Boost Your Memory Naturally With These Neurologist-Approved Tips
You’ll feel your brain smiling in no time!
40 Darn Good Reasons Why Everyone Should Meditate
Every day we are seeing more scientific evidence of the power of meditation. If there is only ONE thing that you do each and every day, it should...
Tired & Moody All The Time? You Might Have This Surprising Condition
This dangerous condition can do way more than just mess with your energy levels.
This Diet May Prevent Unhealthy Weight Gain In Pregnant Women, Study Finds
It's been linked to loads of other physical and mental perks as well.
Gentle Ways To Cleanse After A Major Holiday Indulgence
Essential oil belly rubs count.
These Three Ingredients Are The Secret To Balanced Blood Sugar
Use these to keep your energy high throughout the day.
The Weird Benefit Of Mouth Taping That You Should Know About
How mouth taping at night can increase nitric oxide production and improve overall health.
Inside A Hormone Doctor's Shopping Cart: The Best Way To Spend $50 To Look & Feel 10 Years Younger
If you ever wanted to peek in a doctor's grocery cart, now's your chance!
This Plane Exercise Improves Mobility & Can Be Done In Your Seat
Little movement necessary!
The 5 Best Nontoxic Water Balms For Maximum Hydration
These creams are so light they feel like liquid.