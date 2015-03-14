3387 results for

Intermittent Fasting Can Be Dangerous For Some People. Here's Exactly What You Need To Know

Some people who should never try intermittent fasting; here's how to know if you're one of them.

#nutrition #weight loss #health
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
April 27 2017
Where Will You Store Your Fat? Researchers May Have Found A Clue

Researchers have found one of the most important factors in determining where we'll put on pounds.

#news #study #heart disease #weight loss
Elizabeth Gerson
January 21 2019
Do You Bounce Back From Breakups Quickly? This Is Your Attachment Style

Yes, avoidants can still have successful relationships.

#breakup #single life #dating
Peter Lovenheim, J.D.
September 26 2018

I'm A Doctor Who Specializes In Diet + Nutrition. Here's Why I DON'T Have Concerns About Vegan Diets

As a doctor and weight loss expert, I often receive requests to counter arguments that claim a vegan diet is bad for you. Most I ignore. As much as I...

#meat #vegetarian #health #vegan
Garth Davis, M.D.
September 24 2015
My 35-Pound Weight-Loss Journey Had Absolutely Nothing To Do With Calories

The elimination diet. Your most powerful weight-loss tool?

#digestion #weight loss #health
April Workman
January 3 2017
10 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Zinc

Do you have acne? Do you frequently catch colds that take ages to heal? Have trouble sleeping? These could be signs that you're among the 12% of...

#nutrition #food as medicine #zinc
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
June 2 2015
40 Darn Good Reasons Why Everyone Should Meditate

Every day we are seeing more scientific evidence of the power of meditation. If there is only ONE thing that you do each and every day, it should...

#meditation #mindfulness #wellness #self-awareness
Tom Cronin
January 26 2015
Tired & Moody All The Time? You Might Have This Surprising Condition

This dangerous condition can do way more than just mess with your energy levels.

#sleep #sleeping #energy
Kayleigh Roberts
January 17 2019
The Weird Benefit Of Mouth Taping That You Should Know About

How mouth taping at night can increase nitric oxide production and improve overall health.

#energy
Mark Burhenne, DDS
March 6 2019
The 5 Best Nontoxic Water Balms For Maximum Hydration

These creams are so light they feel like liquid.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
July 15 2019