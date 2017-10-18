3410 results for

Integrative Health

Are You Getting Enough Prebiotics? Here's How To Know For Sure

Because prebiotic fiber is the foundation of a healthy gut.

#gut health #probiotics
Jamie Morea
October 18 2017

7 Steps To Lose Weight Minus The Stress

If you’ve struggled to lose weight in the past, you know that stress and weight loss don’t mix. Think of how many weight loss attempts have been sunk...

#happiness #personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success #food
Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
October 24 2013
Meet The Blood-Sugar-Balancing Tea You've Never Heard Of

The health benefits of pu-erh, including better blood sugar balance and heart health.

#tea #Blood Sugar #metabolism #sugar
Marvin Singh, M.D.
March 11 2019
Healthy Weight

4 Feel-Good Mantras To Help You Lose Weight

Do you hate trying to lose weight? Do you ever feel overwhelmed or depressed that it’s always going to be a struggle?

#mindfulness #weight loss #mindfulness meditation #weight loss success
Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
July 2 2015
Integrative Health

The Gut Health/Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About

The connection between blood sugar imbalance—and diseases like diabetes and metabolic syndrome—and microbiome imbalances.

#gut health #Blood Sugar #microbiome
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 3 2019
Motivation

Are You A Sugar Burner Or A Fat Burner?

A sugar burner is just what it sounds like: your body runs on glucose for fuel.

#nutrition #wellness #adrenal fatigue #healthy foods #sugar
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
December 8 2014
Recipes
Functional Food

5 Brain-Boosting Kitchen Staples This Integrative Doc Swears By

Adding these simple ingredients to your diet makes a big cognitive difference.

#brain
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
June 27 2019
Meditation
Integrative Health

16 Signs It's Time For A Detox

Is your lifestyle overloading your liver?

#wellness #health #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 26 2017
Food Trends

Want To Try Keto? These Are The 5 Best Books To Get You Started

Whether you're looking to lose weight, quell inflammation, or are just curious, we've got you covered.

#vegetarian #easy meals #vegan #ketogenic
Liz Moody
January 24 2019
Integrative Health

7 Common Blood Tests You Should Ask For At Your Annual Physical

Functional and integrative M.D.s reveal their top picks.

#Blood Sugar #autoimmune #hormones
Stephanie Eckelkamp
November 23 2019

5 Reasons I Tell My Patients It's OK To Eat Carbs

The idea that eating carbohydrates makes you gain weight became popular when the Atkins Diet made a comeback in the early 2000s. Since then, the...

#clean food #how to lose weight #wellness #food
Steven Lin, DDS
September 14 2015

8 More Weight Loss Tips For Women Over 40

What is so different about weight loss when you're a woman over 40? As I described in the first article of this series, there are two main...

#nutrition #personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success #food
Khandee Ahnaimugan, M.A., M.D.
April 26 2014