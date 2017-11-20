3306 results for

Integrative Health

On A Plant-Based Diet But Still Not Feeling Your Best? Here's Why

Avoiding meat isn't a guarantee that you'll be healthy.

#protein #vegetarian #vegan
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
November 20 2017
Healthy Weight
Love
Functional Food
Food Trends
Spirituality

What Shaving My Head Taught Me About Acceptance & True Self-Love

"The day I shaved my head was one of the most uncomfortable, and liberating, days of my life."

#autoimmune #gratitude #Journey
Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
December 27 2019
Motivation

The One Thing You Didn't Know About The Ketogenic Diet

This one's for all the avocado lovers out there.

#empowerment #running #hiit
Leigh Weingus
February 15 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

5 Signs You're Aging More Quickly Than You Should + What To Do About Each

You might be aging more quickly than you should.

#longevity
Naomi Whittel
March 6 2018

5 Natural Ways To Fight Hot Flashes & Weight Gain During Menopause

For many women, entering menopause means dealing with two big symptoms: hot flashes and weight gain.

#hormones #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
September 4 2015
Functional Food
Motivation
Personal Growth

How You're Subconsciously Sabotaging Your Weight-Loss Goals

Think of mantras as the soil for the garden. They prepare you to get what you want by elevating your energy to match your intentions.

#renew you 2017 #manifestation #weight loss #mantras
Sherianna Boyle, MED, CAGS
January 13 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR NutriBullet LEAN

The Sneaky Foods That May Be Causing Inflammation & Weight Gain

In pursuing an anti-inflammatory diet, consider this your guide on which foods to enjoy—and which to avoid—as you incorporate more anti-inflammatory...

#inflammation #wellness #healthy reset #weight loss #health
Amie Valpone
November 20 2016
Healthy Weight

4 Things I Learned From Overexercising & Undereating

Exercise is a stress on the body. More isn't always better.

#eating disorder #workout #weight loss
Richelle Ludwig
August 5 2016
Women's Health

I Went Into Early Perimenopause & Learned Why Balancing Blood Sugar Is So Important

Why balancing blood sugar, cortisol, and oxytocin can help reduce perimenopausal symptoms, including hot flashes, irritability, and fatigue.

#stress #Blood Sugar #hormones #Perimenopause
Anna Cabeca, D.O.
January 30 2019
Beauty

How To Deal With Seasonal Shedding — A Hair Expert Explains

As it turns out, summer is the healthiest season for your hair.

#hair
Stefani Padilla
June 3 2018