Motivation

Three Mindset Shifts That Allowed This Olympic Athlete To Succeed

They take some practice, but nothing worth doing comes easy.

#empowerment #celebrity #joy #confidence #Journey
April Ross
September 18 2019
Spirituality

How Spirituality Helped Me Overcome Crippling Depression

"When I focus my attention on the connection to spirit, my whole life lights up."

#personal growth #spirituality
Kristin Dahl
May 29 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Purely Elizabeth

10 Exercises To Prevent Running Injuries

Do you love to run, but experience nagging soreness and muscle strains afterwards? I ran, jogged and sprinted through pain and discomfort for years...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #training
Rachel Trotta
July 30 2015
Nature

7 Things You Need To Know Today (May 21, 2018)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Red Lobster making moves on sustainability, the gut-brain connection, and the U.S. birth rate.

#news #gut health #fertility #news roundup #feminism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
May 21 2018
Integrative Health

5 Instant Benefits Of Going Vegan-ish

You don't have to go full vegan to get these great perks.

#food as medicine #vegan #healthy foods #food
Kathy Freston
September 5 2016
Recipes

4 Cruciferous Veggie Sides To Make With Dinner This Week

Each of these recipes stars a different cruciferous vegetable, one of the healthiest food groups you can eat.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #food
Katrine van Wyk
January 26 2015
Functional Food
Integrative Health

12 Signs You're Unhealthy That You Probably Ignore (But Shouldn't)

Paying attention to these signs will help you boost your health.

#sleep #stress #energy
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
June 6 2013
Routines

An Intention-Setting Yoga Flow To Manifest Your Goals In 2020

Try this yoga flow to set your New Year's intentions and manifest everything that you want in 2020.

#manifesting #yoga #affirmations
Claire Grieve
January 1
Routines

These 4 Barre Exercises Can Help You Avoid Injury & Improve Balance

These exercises will help you get on the leg and feel more balanced!

#flexibility #movement cures #yoga
Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
December 26 2019
Functional Food

A Celeb Chef Reveals A Trick To Finding The Healthiest Olive Oil

Hardy says he's obsessed with and unbelievably fascinated by olive oil, and we are too!

#fats #dinner
Sarah Regan
December 25 2019
Healthy Weight
Healthy Weight

How I Lost 25 Pounds With Ease

Emotional eating is not something I had to just accept. Kicking the habit actually has a blueprint. I finally discovered what would help me stop...

#happiness #personal growth #body image #depression #healthy foods
Torrie Pattillo
August 28 2014
Routines

No Time To Work Out? Here Are 10 Quick & Easy Ways To Stay Moving

It's all about transforming your mindset about what it means to move.

#movement cures #holiday #Healthy Travel
Naomi Whittel
December 21 2019
Personal Growth

5 Life-Changing Questions To Ask Yourself When You’re Feeling Unmotivated

"Comparison kills joy. Stay in your own lane." —Brené Brown

#empowerment #Purpose #Journey
Shannon Kaiser
May 11 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Westin Hotels & Resorts

4 Ways To Get Your Kids To Eat Healthier, According To This R.D.

Whitney English, RDN, actually wants you to let them have sweets.

#mbgpodcast #snacks #Healthy Travel
Olessa Pindak
December 20 2019
Functional Food

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 1, 2018)

Including the food to eat before bed to remember your dreams.

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
May 1 2018