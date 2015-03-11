3292 results for

5 Ways Yin Yoga Will Transform Your Life

"The quieter you become the more you can hear." -Ram Dass

Leslie Saglio
March 11 2015
Many Swear By Castor Oil For Longer Lashes, But Does It Work? Derms Explain

Derms explain whether this natural ingredient can help you look dolled-up and doe-eyed.

Jamie Schneider
September 18
The 8 Essential Tools This Celebrity Makeup Says You Should Have In Your Bag

Here's exactly what you should spend your money on.

Katey Denno
March 26 2018
Coconut Oil Is Hailed For Shiny, Moisturized Hair: 6 Ways To Apply It

The most versatile ingredient for all your beauty needs.

Jamie Schneider
September 16
Think You're Always Right? It's Probably Ruining Your Relationship

Eckhart Tolle goes as far as to describe the need to be right as a form of violence. At its mildest, it is inflexibility. At its height, it manifests...

Roger Landry, M.D., MPH
March 29 2016

This Chart Proves That People With The Same BMI Can Look Wildly Different

New York-based startup Body Labs created a chart for Cosmopolitan (below) of six different women's 3D body scans. Look at them. Really study each one.

Emi Boscamp
July 16 2015
4 Yoga Poses That Seriously Reduce Inflammation

You can say goodbye to pain relievers for good.

Jesse Barton
November 12 2016
Your Definitive Guide To Buying A Nontoxic Mattress

Plus, four brands that win high marks from the experts.

Emma Loewe
March 15 2018
5 Simple Yoga Poses To Start Your Morning Out With Energy & Ease

Taking a few light, easy stretches first thing is a great way to get energized.

Margeaux House
August 30
7 All-Natural Beauty Tips From A Supermodel

Here are Molly Sim's top seven supermodel natural beauty tips and tricks

Molly Sims
September 4 2014
The Mindful Diet: How To Lose Weight By Changing Your Thoughts

If you really want to live a healthier life and be happy doing it, then you have to do more than just cut calories.

Jeff Cannon
January 20 2014