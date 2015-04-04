3621 results for

Food Trends

7 More Reasons To Drink Coconut Water

Coconut water is not only an incredibly popular thirst-quencher, but it packs quite the nutritional punch as well.

#superfoods
David Brown
April 4 2015

18 Ways To Sneak More Plants Into Your Diet

Who said getting your daily dose of greens had to be hard?

#food as medicine #vegetarian #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 4 2017
Beauty

Red Light Therapy: Benefits For Skin, Hair & Side Effects

Here's the scoop on red light therapy's benefits, side effects, and how to try it out yourself.

#skin care #acne #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Stephanie Eckelkamp
November 6 2018
Food Trends
Healthy Weight

How To Completely Eliminate Sugar From Your Life In 2 Months

A five-step plan to help you cut cravings for the sweet stuff.

#cleanse
Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
February 27 2014
Food Trends

All Your Questions Around Eating Fruit On The Keto Diet, Answered

Here's which fruits are best to eat and avoid while on keto.

#fats #ketogenic #sugar
Caroline Muggia
May 13 2019
Food Trends

These Are 10 Of The Best Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly Snacks On Amazon

Salty, crunchy, chewy, chocolaty—there's something for everyone!

#Paleo #snacks #ketogenic
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 12 2019
Functional Food

Here's What You Should Drink & What To Avoid, According To Ayurveda

Plus, general hydration tips based on ayurvedic principles.

#Ayurveda
Sarah Kucera, D.C.
May 10 2019
Functional Food

New Research Finds How The Mediterranean Diet Promotes Longevity

Another benefit for one of the world's most popular diets, explained.

#news #gut health #Mediterranean diet #healthy aging
Eliza Sullivan
February 17
Parenting
Functional Food
Routines

Intermittent Fasting? Here's How To Exercise Safely & Effectively

How to make your exercise and eating routine work for you.

#fitness #fitness sequence
Sarah Ellis
March 10 2017
Friendships

The Best Relationship Advice I've Ever Gotten

"The only way you will find consistent satisfaction and fulfillment in romantic relationships is if you are dedicated to not only loving your partner...

#joy #divorce #longevity #dating
Devon Loomis
October 24 2016

5 Reasons You Should Try Acupuncture Right Now

In the West, acupuncture is still sometimes dismissed — even as more western doctors are incorporating the practice into their treatment plans....

#healing #Acupuncture #wellness watch #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Daniel Hsu, DAOM, LAc
December 31 2014
Healthy Weight

15 Easy Things You Can Do To Fight Inflammation & Boost Your Metabolism

Some tips to beat inflammation and boost your metabolism, excerpted from Dr. Lori Shemek's new book

#hormones #inflammation #protein #weight loss
Lori Shemek, Ph.D.
May 12 2015
Sex
Spirituality
Parenting