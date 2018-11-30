3605 results for

Mental Health

The Strategy You Use For Handling Anxiety That's Making It Worse

Some psychologists even call it a "mental addiction."

#anxiety
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
November 30 2018
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Women's Health

Do You Have Inverted Nipples? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Just like belly buttons, there are innies and outies.

#body positivity #breastfeeding
Lindsay Kellner
October 9 2017
Mental Health
Personal Growth
Functional Food

10 Things You Need To Know About Your Microbiome

If you had to name the most exciting recent medical discovery, what would you say? As a physician, I know my answer, hands down: the microbiome.

#nutrition #wellness #microbiome #probiotics
Raphael Kellman, M.D.
June 16 2014
Beauty
Women's Health

How A Hormone Expert Changes Her Morning Routine Throughout The Month

Alisa Vitti says it isn't so much what we do, anymore. It's when.

#mbgpodcast #healthy period #hiit
Jason Wachob
January 31
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

2020 Is All About Cellular Health — Here's How To Get Started With Cellular TLC

PSA: Your cells are in charge of your long-term health. Here's how to give your cells some extra support.

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
January 29
Integrative Health
Motivation
Beauty
Home
Functional Food
Integrative Health

12 Ways To Make Yourself Poop ASAP, According To Gut Health Experts

These supplements, pantry staples, and exercises do the trick.

#stress #gut health #digestion
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 31 2019
Integrative Health

How To Optimize Your Microbiome For Brain Health & Weight Loss

Your gastrointestinal system, which is comprised of your stomach as well as your small and large intestines, is home to over 100 trillion bacteria,...

#healing #digestion #healthy foods #microbiome #food
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 29 2014
Functional Food