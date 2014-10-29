5594 results for
7 Ways Kids Benefit From Yoga
It's hard to be a kid today.
3 Things My Dog Taught Me About Life
What matters most is living your life and making each moment count.
8 Positive Affirmations for Optimal Health
Creating or maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be hard work and there are many reasons why people give up before reaching their goals. Often times,...
Should You Really Avoid Gluten? A Plant-Based Doctor Explains
Gluten is currently considered a great evil in our pop nutrition world. But based on current evidence, I believe this is an inaccurate exaggeration....
New App Rates The Health Of More Than 80,000 Foods
The Environmental Working Group has released Food Scores: Rate Your Plate, an easy-to-use food database and mobile app that will house ratings and a...
8 Ways To Turn Any Workout Into A Meditative Experience
We are at our best when our minds and bodies are synchronized. Our bodies are already living in the present moment, but as soon as we can use...
5 Reasons You’re Tired All The Time + How To Get More Energy
Understanding your energy levels is critical, here's why.
I Didn't Realize I Was Sexually Assaulted. Here's Why I'm Sharing My Story Now
I recall stumbling out of the party as a big group, then ending up in a dark hotel room.
How To Become A Mindful Eater In 10 Days
How To Become A Mindful Eater In 10 Days
How To Harness The Power Of Flow To Make Better Decisions & Enhance Performance
You know when you're in the zone, your endorphins have kicked in, and you feel like a rock star? Well, Jamie Wheal, the Executive Director of Flow...
10 Best Superfoods for Women
Food is an important part of pleasure. And getting — and staying — healthy can often be as simple as optimizing what we eat.
5 Reasons Everyone Should Do Wheel Pose
Including wheels in your workout just once or twice a week can give you all the benefits this incredible exercise has to offer.
18 Celebrities Who Were Really Honest About Their Fertility Struggles
It's been a powerful few days for fertility and the many issues that surround it.
How Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro Helped Me Take Control Of My Panic Attacks
"It is possible to push yourself more than you ever thought you could and come out on the other side still breathing, still feeling, still smiling."
How to Stay Balanced as the Seasons Change
Are you feeling this transition?
Why Spinning Went From Fitness Fad To Workout Staple
It's OK to show up to a class tired. As long as your legs are moving and the music is playing, you'll soon be full of energy.
12 Chemicals That Are Screwing Up Your Hormones
The world can be a toxic place sometimes, can't it?
10 Signs You've Found The One
The One. It can be such a daunting term. Being with the right person can not only determine authentic, unconditional happiness, but your health as...
9 Relationship Labels Other Than Being 'In A Relationship'
A few labels worth considering, even if you're not into labels.
20 Small Ways To Start Loving Your Body, Even When It's Hard
Ditch the narrative that looking a certain way will make you happier.