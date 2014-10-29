5594 results for

Parenting
3 Things My Dog Taught Me About Life

What matters most is living your life and making each moment count.

#happiness #gratitude #dogs #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
May 24 2012

8 Positive Affirmations for Optimal Health

Creating or maintaining a healthy lifestyle can be hard work and there are many reasons why people give up before reaching their goals. Often times,...

#healing #happiness #fitness #abundance #mind body connection
Jonathan Parker
March 5 2012

Should You Really Avoid Gluten? A Plant-Based Doctor Explains

Gluten is currently considered a great evil in our pop nutrition world. But based on current evidence, I believe this is an inaccurate exaggeration....

#celiac #gluten #nutrition #health #food sensitivity
Thomas Campbell, M.D.
June 5 2016

New App Rates The Health Of More Than 80,000 Foods

The Environmental Working Group has released Food Scores: Rate Your Plate, an easy-to-use food database and mobile app that will house ratings and a...

#news #toxic #environmentalism #healthy foods #food
Environmental Working Group
October 28 2014

8 Ways To Turn Any Workout Into A Meditative Experience

We are at our best when our minds and bodies are synchronized. Our bodies are already living in the present moment, but as soon as we can use...

#breathing #fitness #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Jennifer Wang
June 4 2016
Integrative Health
Mental Health

I Didn't Realize I Was Sexually Assaulted. Here's Why I'm Sharing My Story Now

I recall stumbling out of the party as a big group, then ending up in a dark hotel room.

#sexual assault
Erin Davidson
September 23 2015
Routines

How To Become A Mindful Eater In 10 Days

#holidays #breathing #gratitude #mindfulness #My Why
Lisa Lewtan
December 11 2013

How To Harness The Power Of Flow To Make Better Decisions & Enhance Performance

You know when you're in the zone, your endorphins have kicked in, and you feel like a rock star? Well, Jamie Wheal, the Executive Director of Flow...

#personal growth
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Functional Food

10 Best Superfoods for Women

Food is an important part of pleasure. And getting — and staying — healthy can often be as simple as optimizing what we eat.

#avocado #slideshows #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods
Aviva Romm, M.D.
November 26 2012
Routines

5 Reasons Everyone Should Do Wheel Pose

Including wheels in your workout just once or twice a week can give you all the benefits this incredible exercise has to offer.

#flexibility #back pain #happiness #personal growth #yoga
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
December 10 2013
Women's Health

18 Celebrities Who Were Really Honest About Their Fertility Struggles

It's been a powerful few days for fertility and the many issues that surround it.

#celebrity #fertility #pregnancy #motherhood #parenting
Allie White
September 18 2015
Mental Health

How Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro Helped Me Take Control Of My Panic Attacks

"It is possible to push yourself more than you ever thought you could and come out on the other side still breathing, still feeling, still smiling."

#anxiety #hiking
Katina Mountanos
October 3 2017
Personal Growth

Why Spinning Went From Fitness Fad To Workout Staple

It's OK to show up to a class tired. As long as your legs are moving and the music is playing, you'll soon be full of energy.

#fitness #mind body connection #spinning #cycling
Jennifer Wang
May 21 2016
Integrative Health

12 Chemicals That Are Screwing Up Your Hormones

The world can be a toxic place sometimes, can't it?

#toxic #slideshows #hormones #environmentalism #wellness
mindbodygreen
October 30 2013

10 Signs You've Found The One

The One. It can be such a daunting term. Being with the right person can not only determine authentic, unconditional happiness, but your health as...

#love #relationships
Danielle Eva Pewhairangi
May 25 2013
Love

9 Relationship Labels Other Than Being 'In A Relationship'

A few labels worth considering, even if you're not into labels.

#dating
Kelly Gonsalves
October 24 2019
Love

20 Small Ways To Start Loving Your Body, Even When It's Hard

Ditch the narrative that looking a certain way will make you happier.

#confidence #feminism #body positivity
Kelly Gonsalves
March 11 2015