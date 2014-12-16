3605 results for

Hip-Opening Sun Salutations For Emotional Release

Our hips carry around a lot of pent up emotions.

Anna Gannon
December 16 2014
I Was Tired ALL The Time: Here's Exactly What I Did To Regain My Energy

How I went from lethargic and depressed to vibrant and full of energy.

Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
November 2 2017
10 Signs You Have Way Too Much Cortisol

We all know stress is bad for us, yet many of us wear it like a badge of honor.

Lissa Rankin, M.D.
May 13 2013

What A Plant-Based Health Coach Eats To Fuel Her Day

As a health coach, I'm asked, "Lisa, what do you eat?" at least once a day.

Lisa Consiglio Ryan
December 14 2015
Why Paleo Is Taking The World By Storm: Chris Kresser

So many people lose weight, feel better, and heal from disease on a Paleo diet... but why? Chris Kresser explains the science behind the food...

mindbodygreen
August 13 2014
Chocolatey Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie!

Do you love chocolate peanut butter cups? I know I sure do!

Andrea Hood
April 24 2014

Why I Was So Unprepared To Be A Father + Why That's A Good Thing

“Welcome to the club, man!” I had just announced to my colleagues that I was about to become a first-time father, and had immediately been given this...

Dave Engledow
June 10 2014

This Mindset Might Be The Secret To Success

Since the earliest days of boxing, an athlete's chances of success were calculated almost exclusively by the “tales of the tape" — a series of...

Dean Bokhari
December 6 2015
6 Ways To Optimize The Time You Have With Your Kids & Create Lasting Memories

Here are simple techniques that will help you make however little time you have with your kids more meaningful.

Ellen Vora, M.D.
May 12 2019

"Extreme Levels" Of Herbicide Roundup Found In Food

This post was written by Environmental Working Group's Biofuels Research Analyst Emily Cassidy.

Environmental Working Group
April 19 2014

How To Keep Falling In Love With Your Partner (Over & Over Again)

We fall in love at close proximity. I mean real love, not the imagined kind that some can conjure up through fantasy or at a distance, or that is...

Stan Tatkin, PsyD, MFT
December 1 2015
It Was Radically Simple But Huge — I Started Eating 3 Meals A Day

Eating disorder recovery is extremely difficult, but the results can be liberating.

Benazir Radmanesh
November 30 2015

Why I Think All Men Need Therapy

Let me preface this by saying I'm part of this group, too. Just because I’m a licensed therapist doesn’t mean I don’t need therapy. I have many, many...

John Kim, LMFT
November 18 2015