Is Social Media Making You A Bad Parent?

It's not unsolicited advice, just some pop culture served up with a dash of truth.

#parenting advice #parenting
Phyllis Timoll
February 22 2017
Healthy Weight

How To Cut Carbs In A Healthy And Effective Way

Going low-carb can be more complicated than you think.

#weight loss #sugar #food
Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D.
February 28 2015

The 4 Simple Steps I Took To Lose 30 Pounds

When we think of fat, we tend to think of the muffin top that exists around our midsection, or of the other jiggly bits that come about from too many...

#fat #weight loss #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Adam Hill
August 16 2013

3 Love-Based Ways To Reach Your Highest Potential

One of the most difficult questions I ask my students is: What do you want? You might be surprised how many of us draw a blank in the face of this...

#love #personal growth #goal setting #compassion #inspiration
Rebecca Butler
January 15 2014
Mental Health

5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 11, 2018)

Including why your mood during pregnancy might affect your child's risk of obesity.

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
July 11 2018
Functional Food
Beauty

10 Simple (But Essential!) Rules For Gorgeous Skin

When it comes to getting your healthiest, most beautiful skin, it can be tricky to know which steps to take.

#beauty #wellness #skin #aging
Tata Harper
September 30 2013

Why Sleep Makes You Sexy, Slim & Youthful — And How To Get More Of It

Sleep. We all know we need it, but with our 24-hour lifestyles, many people view sleep as a waste of time that could be better spent doing just about...

#relationships #marriage
Frank Lipman, M.D.
October 17 2015
Integrative Health

7 Ways To Boost Testosterone & Sex Drive Naturally

Here's how to get started today!

#libido
Robin Berzin, M.D.
August 29 2014

10 Questions Men Are Too Embarrassed To Ask Their Doctor (But Should!)

Over decades of practice, I've seen plenty of men ask me questions with their eyes glued to the floor, quiet, and obviously embarrassed. I hope this...

#healing #heart disease #wellness #personal growth #skin
Joel Kahn, M.D.
June 11 2014

A Psychic's 10-Minute Exercise For Manifesting True Love

Remember, you deserve positive love in your life. So invite it in!

#love #manifestation #spirituality
MaryAnn DiMarco
February 13 2017
Mental Health

Considering Trying Nootropics? Here's What You Need To Know

Plus, 5 that have proved promising in clinical trials.

#supplements #brain
Brady Salcido, D.C.
July 30 2018
Motivation

The ONLY Workout That Helped Me Lose 20 Pounds (And Keep It Off)

It’s so hard to get back into fighting form, especially if you never really enjoyed working out in the first place.

#how to lose weight #workout #fitness
Vikki Gandhi
October 13 2015
Food Trends
Beauty

4 Probiotics That Might Be The Answer To All Your Skin Care Woes

Probiotics are bacteria — but don't worry; it's not like you're rubbing your face with anything yucky. Instead, most of the probiotic technology...

#beauty #wellness
Roshini Raj, M.D.
February 8 2017

I Survived Abuse, Cancer & Loss. Here's How I Healed From My Past

Lockey Maisonneuve was dealt alcoholic parents, suffered sexual abuse, fought cancer, and survived violent loss. Here's how she healed from her past.

#healing #relationships #personal growth
Lockey Maisonneuve
February 7 2017

New Study Proves This One Thing Could Have A Huge Impact On Your Self-Control

You'll be passing on the sea-salt chocolate-chip cookies in no time.

#news #fitness #weight loss #self-care
Leigh Weingus
September 29 2017

Is Your Mouth Microbiome More Important Than Your Gut?

"When you treat your mouth, your treat your body."

#wellness #health #microbiome
Steven Lin, DDS
September 14 2017
Integrative Health

4 Tests To Determine If You Have A Leaky Gut

Your gut is home to trillions of beneficial bacteria. You have 10 times more of these bacteria in your gastrointestinal system than you have cells in...

#healing #inflammation #wellness #digestion #functional medicine
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
August 8 2013