5570 results for
6 Ways To Fall In Love With Your Body — For Good
It all starts with respecting you body.
Is Social Media Making You A Bad Parent?
It's not unsolicited advice, just some pop culture served up with a dash of truth.
How To Cut Carbs In A Healthy And Effective Way
Going low-carb can be more complicated than you think.
The 4 Simple Steps I Took To Lose 30 Pounds
When we think of fat, we tend to think of the muffin top that exists around our midsection, or of the other jiggly bits that come about from too many...
3 Love-Based Ways To Reach Your Highest Potential
One of the most difficult questions I ask my students is: What do you want? You might be surprised how many of us draw a blank in the face of this...
5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 11, 2018)
Including why your mood during pregnancy might affect your child's risk of obesity.
Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Choosing A Good Probiotic
An all-access guide to probiotics.
10 Simple (But Essential!) Rules For Gorgeous Skin
When it comes to getting your healthiest, most beautiful skin, it can be tricky to know which steps to take.
Why Sleep Makes You Sexy, Slim & Youthful — And How To Get More Of It
Sleep. We all know we need it, but with our 24-hour lifestyles, many people view sleep as a waste of time that could be better spent doing just about...
7 Ways To Boost Testosterone & Sex Drive Naturally
Here's how to get started today!
10 Questions Men Are Too Embarrassed To Ask Their Doctor (But Should!)
Over decades of practice, I've seen plenty of men ask me questions with their eyes glued to the floor, quiet, and obviously embarrassed. I hope this...
A Psychic's 10-Minute Exercise For Manifesting True Love
Remember, you deserve positive love in your life. So invite it in!
Considering Trying Nootropics? Here's What You Need To Know
Plus, 5 that have proved promising in clinical trials.
The ONLY Workout That Helped Me Lose 20 Pounds (And Keep It Off)
It’s so hard to get back into fighting form, especially if you never really enjoyed working out in the first place.
10 Healthy Snacks To Always Have On Hand
Healthy snacks to keep you feeling energetic.
4 Probiotics That Might Be The Answer To All Your Skin Care Woes
Probiotics are bacteria — but don't worry; it's not like you're rubbing your face with anything yucky. Instead, most of the probiotic technology...
I Survived Abuse, Cancer & Loss. Here's How I Healed From My Past
Lockey Maisonneuve was dealt alcoholic parents, suffered sexual abuse, fought cancer, and survived violent loss. Here's how she healed from her past.
New Study Proves This One Thing Could Have A Huge Impact On Your Self-Control
You'll be passing on the sea-salt chocolate-chip cookies in no time.
Is Your Mouth Microbiome More Important Than Your Gut?
"When you treat your mouth, your treat your body."
4 Tests To Determine If You Have A Leaky Gut
Your gut is home to trillions of beneficial bacteria. You have 10 times more of these bacteria in your gastrointestinal system than you have cells in...