I'm A 60-Year-Old Transgender Woman. Here's My Story

Since instinct told me acting or being seen as different wouldn't bring pleasant experiences, I lived most of my life in my head.

Krystle Hannigan
December 25 2015

12 Habits Of Fit & Healthy Women

The efforts we make to achieve our wellness goals can be hampered by the subconscious choices we make every day. Even minor bad habits and negative...

Neha Uberoi
July 20 2015
Functional Food

5 Ways Of Coping With Your Anxiety That Are Actually Making It Worse

Even if you don't identify with having an anxiety disorder, every person experiences anxiety at times. There's tons of advice out there on how to cope...

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
March 20 2014
How I Turned My Worst Relationship Into My Best One

We came out of our rough patch with a harmony that's lasted through our entire marriage.

Patrice Herbst
November 12 2014
Esther Perel Wants You To Think About Work The Same Way You Think About Dating

Creating a healthy relationship requires a ton of self-awareness, whether at work or in love.

Kelly Gonsalves
November 25 2019
I Struggled With Orthorexia Every Day For 7 Years. Here's What It's Like

There are six things I wish everyone knew about orthorexia so they can help those struggling not be thrown back into old habits because of their...

Maddy Moon
July 4 2015

This Chart Proves That People With The Same BMI Can Look Wildly Different

New York-based startup Body Labs created a chart for Cosmopolitan (below) of six different women's 3D body scans. Look at them. Really study each one.

Emi Boscamp
July 16 2015
7 Simple Healthy Habits For Pregnant Women

Since what goes into your body is crucial to the healthy development of your baby, it’s important to eat healthy even before you're pregnant.

Rachel Lincoln Sarnoff
May 28 2015
What to Do After Eating Badly

There are many ways to fall into some bad eating traps, but one day or even three days of badness doesn’t have to spiral into a habit.

Sarah Sturgis, CRNP
June 20 2012
5 Tips To Help You Maintain Proper Alignment

Maintaining, not fixing, alignment should be the goal.

Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
August 3 2013
8 Things I Do Every Day To Keep My Hormones Balanced: A Doctor Explains

Intermittent fasting, adaptogenic supplements, and blue light-blocking glasses are just three pro tips this integrative M.D. shares as part of her...

Amy Shah, M.D.
October 6 2016
