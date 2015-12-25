3698 results for
I'm A 60-Year-Old Transgender Woman. Here's My Story
Since instinct told me acting or being seen as different wouldn't bring pleasant experiences, I lived most of my life in my head.
12 Habits Of Fit & Healthy Women
The efforts we make to achieve our wellness goals can be hampered by the subconscious choices we make every day. Even minor bad habits and negative...
This Surprising Mineral Can Counteract The Effects Of Sugar
You probably already have it in your home!
5 Ways Of Coping With Your Anxiety That Are Actually Making It Worse
Even if you don't identify with having an anxiety disorder, every person experiences anxiety at times. There's tons of advice out there on how to cope...
How To Decide What You Really Want Out Of Life, According To A Shaman
1. Conduct a "spiritual inventory."
8 Things I Tell Anyone Who Really Wants Six-Pack Abs
It takes persistence
How I Turned My Worst Relationship Into My Best One
We came out of our rough patch with a harmony that's lasted through our entire marriage.
Esther Perel Wants You To Think About Work The Same Way You Think About Dating
Creating a healthy relationship requires a ton of self-awareness, whether at work or in love.
This Magic Umami Powder Will Make Everything You Eat Way Healthier — And Way More Delicious
It'll be your new secret weapon.
I Struggled With Orthorexia Every Day For 7 Years. Here's What It's Like
There are six things I wish everyone knew about orthorexia so they can help those struggling not be thrown back into old habits because of their...
This Chart Proves That People With The Same BMI Can Look Wildly Different
New York-based startup Body Labs created a chart for Cosmopolitan (below) of six different women's 3D body scans. Look at them. Really study each one.
7 Simple Healthy Habits For Pregnant Women
Since what goes into your body is crucial to the healthy development of your baby, it’s important to eat healthy even before you're pregnant.
What to Do After Eating Badly
There are many ways to fall into some bad eating traps, but one day or even three days of badness doesn’t have to spiral into a habit.
These Are The Green Powders That The World's Healthiest People Actually Buy Themselves
They're healthy and yummy.
5 Tips To Help You Maintain Proper Alignment
Maintaining, not fixing, alignment should be the goal.
8 Things I Do Every Day To Keep My Hormones Balanced: A Doctor Explains
Intermittent fasting, adaptogenic supplements, and blue light-blocking glasses are just three pro tips this integrative M.D. shares as part of her...
I Kept An 'Intuition Journal' Every Day For A Month. Here's How It Changed My Life
It was so simple—and so worth it.
You Have Enough Stress In Your Life; Don't Let Exercise Add To It
Exercise to live, don't live to exercise.
Why I Need Fitness To Fight Depression
Exercise is power
This Food May Cause Acne & Breakouts — Here's What To Do About It
Clear skin might be one food swap away.