Why I’m Glad No One Understood My Grief
Feeling — and thinking about — grief is sad and depressing. When you are going through grief, you may find people say the wrong thing or nothing at...
5 Foolproof Ways To Manage Chronic Stress
That cardio might be working against you.
Superfood Pudding That Packs a Punch
We all want to get more ‘superfoods’ into our diet, but gulping down a glass full of chia seeds isn’t the most appetizing way to get your fill.
Feeling Hangry On Your Period? Here's How To Indulge Without Overeating
You're not alone.
Not Sure If Your Gut Is Messed Up? Here Are The 15 Signs To Look For
Are you showing any of these symptoms?
7 Unexpected Gifts Of Being Highly Sensitive
When I studied law in my 20s, I learned of the "eggshell skull" concept in torts, where a victim suffers more harm than the average person because of...
I Tried To Lose Weight For My Wedding & It Made Me Crazy
It's your day—feel your best.
Happy Lunar New Year! 8 Ways To Make The Most Of The Year Of The Sheep
Just say baa!
Are Pushups The One Exercise You Should Be Doing Every Day?
Plus, how to actually do 'em correctly.
If Your Spring Allergies Are Crazy, You Might Have A Gut Problem. Here's How To Tell (And How To Fix It!)
It's as easy as a few diet tweaks.
It's Not You, It's Them — But You Might Want To Avoid These First-Date Faux Pas Anyway
Want a second date? Avoid doing these five things on your first.
6 Thyroid Conditions That Won't Show Up On Tests
The standard of care for people struggling with low thyroid symptoms is incomplete and inadequate
Why I Love My Imperfections
How my dream helped me accept myself.
How To Forgive—Even When It Feels Impossible
Forgiveness is something you do for you, not for your enemy. There is something beautiful to be learned from each life experience; even your broken...
The One Thing Happy People Never Do
You must learn today's lessons before you can find tomorrow's.
People Judge Competence In A Tenth Of A Second Based On Your Clothes
Researchers at Princeton University found that people shown wearing "richer" clothing were viewed as more competent.
I'm Traveling The World With My 3-Year-Old & Homeschooling Her Along The Way. Here's Why
I can speak volumes to the incredible lessons my husband and I have learned through our travels. But how does this 'the world is my classroom'...
3 Tips To Lose Weight & Still Eat Well
In our busy, busy world, we rush from appointment to appointment, task to task, only stopping to eat in a rush. Eating like this can take a toll on...
Working On Strengthening Your Alignment? Here Are 9 Rules To Live By
Don't let all that sitting stop you from living a happy, pain-free life.
Why I Sometimes Recommend Intermittent Fasting For Optimal Health: A Doctor Explains
How do you know whether intermittent fasting, and what kind of fasting, is right for you? The answer, according to one doctor, may lie in ancient...