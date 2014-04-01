5579 results for

Women's Health

What Is Our Infradian Rhythm? We Break Down The New Health Buzzword

You'll want to add this biological concept to your vocabulary, stat.

#stress #hormones #metabolism
Jamie Schneider
January 29

How I Lost 60 Pounds Without Dieting Or Eliminating Food Groups

Growing up in a Bangladeshi family where food was a way to show love, I had always been chubby. In college, I discovered booze and Domino's Pizza at...

#Paleo #nutrition #personal growth #weight loss #weight loss success
Syeda Nazmi
April 1 2014
Mental Health

How Your Bond With Your Pets Affects Their Emotional Health

Your pet can tell how you're feeling and share your emotions.

#dogs
Dr. Richard H. Pitcairn
April 2 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (May 19)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including Antarctica, the world's hottest chili pepper, and why women don't want leadership positions.

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
May 19 2017
Beauty
Integrative Health
Functional Food

This Is What Happens When You Drink Coffee Before Working Out

You may have wondered, is coffee helping or hurting your workout?

#movement cures #coffee #metabolism
Sarah Regan
January 22
Integrative Health

Are Neti Pots Dangerous? Here's A Look At The Science

Is the at-home solution to your stuffy nose even safe?

#allergies #inflammation
Kayleigh Roberts
September 1 2018

8 Traits Of People Who Reach Their Full Potential

Attaining the ability to freely express our inner power means we have learned how to harness our true energy. This is not the power that comes from a...

#work #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
Tejal Patel
April 28 2014
Mental Health
Love

3 Steps To Move Forward After Someone Breaks Your Heart

There are few experiences in life more devastatingly painful than a breakup.

#love #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
October 16 2013

The One Thing Happy People Never Do

You must learn today's lessons before you can find tomorrow's.

#happiness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
September 3 2016
Integrative Health

The Most Consumed Oil In The US Can Change The Brain (For The Worse)

Soybean oil is considered the most widely produced and consumed oil in America.

#news #anxiety #depression #brain
Sarah Regan
January 17
Change-Makers

This Surprising Practice Could Help Save Our Planet

The future of our planet looks bleak at times, but visual artists are working to paint a prettier picture.

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
March 22 2017
Love

Why "Keeping The Peace" For 8 Years Destroyed My Marriage

We think that if we keep the peace, we'll keep our relationships intact

#love #personal growth
Jamie Greenwood
April 12 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Harmony Books
Personal Growth

5 Mindsets That Might Be Holding You Back & How To Move On

We tell ourselves lies that keep us stuck.

#anxiety #affirmations
Shannon Kaiser
November 7 2019
Beauty

Clean Eating Tips To Optimize Gut Health

A doctor and Ayurvedic expert shares her three favorite tips to clean up your eating habits without spending too much money or time.

#Ayurveda #food as medicine #microbiome #food
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
March 15 2016