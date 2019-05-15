11699 results for

Beauty

Need A Primer on Facial Acids? Here's All You Need To Know

The best products for every skin type and concern.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 15 2019

The Long-Term Effect Of Eating Disorders That Nobody Talks About

It's National Eating Disorder Awareness Week; here's something to keep in mind.

#heart disease #wellness
Dr. Ashley Solomon
March 2 2017

10 Ways To Speak With Purpose, Poise, Precision & Power

When you speak, there are infinite possibilities of what you could say. There are limitless ways to describe the human experience. And speaking isn’t...

#relationships #personal growth #communication
Niurka
April 2 2013
Love

How My Marriage Changed After My Son Died

What I learned through the loss of my son.

#love #relationships #death
Paula Stephens, M.A., RYT-200
August 21 2014
Integrative Health

Have Acid Reflux? Here's Exactly What To Eat (And Avoid)

Could hidden acid reflux be causing inflammation in your body?

#inflammation #alkaline #health
Jonathan Aviv, M.D., FACS
March 1 2017
Food Trends

These Are 10 Of The Best Low-Carb, Keto-Friendly Snacks On Amazon

Salty, crunchy, chewy, chocolaty—there's something for everyone!

#Paleo #snacks #ketogenic
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 12 2019
Sex
Love

Why I've Packed My Husband's Lunch For 15 Years

In response to all the inquiries and quizzical head tilts, I’ve had to do my own bit of soul searching to come up with the real answers.

#love #relationships #gratitude #work #healthy foods
Stacy Hein
November 25 2013
Recovery
Integrative Health

DIY: Make Your Own Yoga Mat Carrying Strap

Love getting your yoga on? Then you could probably use this easy-to-make carrying strap!

#yogis #yoga
Brit Morin
March 31 2015
Functional Food

7 Things That Are Hurting Your Brain & Mood

In my last article, 6 Science-Based Tips For A Healthy & Happy Brain, I gave natural ways to promote optimal mental health. In this article, I want to...

#toxic #wellness #digestion #depression #sugar
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 24 2013
PAID CONTENT FOR EPIC Provisions

What I Eat To Stay Sharp & Energized During 12+ Hour Days

A Full-Time Grad Student Reveals Her Healthiest Habits

#partner #snacks
Katie Lemons
May 8 2019
Functional Food
Recipes

3 Ultra-Healing Soups For Fall

Get out your soup pot and whip up these ultra-healing meals.

#recipes #soup #clean food #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Rebecca Katz
September 27 2016
Mental Health
Recipes
Recovery

5 Limiting Beliefs That Hold Back Yoga Teachers

What fears might we have that need to be brought to light?

#relationships #yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga
Karen Fabian
January 18 2013