18218 results for

Off-the-Grid

Lessons In Simple, Off-The-Grid Living From Japan

It's all about a connection to nature and some time for deep contemplation.

#environmentalism
Andy Couturier
May 31 2017
Spirituality

What Your Venus Sign Says About Your Romantic Attractions

It may hold more sway than you think.

#dating #astrology
The AstroTwins
February 14 2018
Sex

7 Small Acts Of Love That'll Take Your Relationship Back To The Honeymoon Phase

"It doesn't have to take a lot of effort to make your partner feel cared for—pay attention and get creative. It's fun. And there's no more meaningful...

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage
Aadi Anand
April 4 2017
Women's Health

The Best Essential Oils For Fatigue, Irritability & Other Symptoms Of Perimenopause

The best essential oils for perimenopause, including peppermint, clary sage, and geranium.

#hormones #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
January 31 2019
Functional Food

Dr. Vincent Pedre Busts The Biggest Myths About Gut Health

Hint: It's a lot easier to heal your gut than you think (but some of the healthy things you're doing are messing it up!).

#gut health #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
April 24 2018
Love

5 Questions For Recognizing The Root Of Your Relationship Troubles

Relationship not working? Here's how to spot the trouble.

#marriage #dating
Dain Heer, D.C.
May 16 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Target

Want To Make Your Bathroom A Little Bit More Sustainable? Watch This

Want to make your bathroom a little bit more sustainable? Watch this.

#partner
Krista Soriano
October 4 2019
Mental Health

Is This Surprising Habit Making You Tired ALL The Time?

Groggy, foggy-brained, or fatigued?

#sleep #health #energy
Steven Lin, DDS
September 27 2017
Functional Food

The Two Best Dietary Changes You Can Make To Boost Gut Health

Whether you're keto or vegan, you can incorporate these two strategies.

#gut health #vegetarian #vegan #sugar
Samantha Nazareth, M.D.
May 15 2019
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: The Relationship Conversation You Should Be Having This Sunday

Something's simmering below the surface—and this Friday, February 1, it could erupt like Mount St. Helens.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 28 2019
Home
Recipes
Love
Friendships

"I Love You, But I'm Not In Love With You" — What Does That Really Mean?

This feeling is the most common reason couples seek therapy.

#friendship #marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
September 24 2017
Parenting

How To Avoid Mom Burnout So Your Marriage Doesn't Suck

Dads, you can benefit from this advice too.

#marriage #motherhood
Sheryl Ziegler, PsyD, LPC
February 23 2018
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

"With Uranus in retrograde, maybe it's time to return to a much-hyped place that didn't deliver the first time around. You never know…the second or...

#personal growth #self-awareness #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
August 14 2017

4 Methods of Stress Relief to Match Your Personality

While many burnout risk factors have to do with work conditions and lifestyle, your response to stress can intensify your experience, making you more...

#visualization #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Sarah Starr
April 4 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR 22 Days Nutrition
Love

The Biggest Mistake Couples Make While Going To Couples Therapy

Good communication shouldn't only be reserved for your therapist's couch.

#marriage #dating
Jennifer Guttman, PsyD
May 10 2019
Personal Growth