Can You Defend Yourself Without Being Defensive? Here's What Works
It's time to ditch the whole "defense" framework completely.
The Flyest Yogi Without a Mat
"Doing" versus "practicing."
Should You Talk About Your Trauma? A PTSD Specialist Explains
We often think talking about these things will reopen the trauma. But that's not true.
The Essential Oils You Should Never Put In Your Bath
The essential oils you should never put in your bathtub, including cinnamon, oregano, and thyme.
Two Doctors Share Their Science-Backed Secrets To Aging Gracefully
Sorry, but you can't biohack your way to a longer life.
Can Getting A Dog Actually Ease Symptoms Of Depression? A Psychotherapist Weighs In
Read this before you bring home your next furry friend.
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
In case you were curious...
There’s A New Holistic Way Women Are Achieving Better Orgasms
You’re far from alone if you desire more pleasure from your sexual experiences and orgasms.
4 Things That Fuel Motivation For Your Next Workout (Even If You're Not Feeling It)
Dreading your workout? Try this.
Lost At The Gym? Here Are 3 Ways To Make The Gym Work For You — Without Working Harder
Time to make the gym your playground.
How To Take Gel, Dip, Or Acrylic Nails Off + Tips For Rehabbing Your Nails
Acrylics, dips, and gels. They make your nails look long and thick, but underneath their facade are natural nails begging you to let them breathe.
Nature Can Make You Less Stressed & More Energized — If You Do It Right
There's just something about stepping outside after a long day indoors.
How To Set The Minimalist Table Of Your Dreams This Friendsgiving
#grateful for plant-dyed napkins.
NAD IV Therapy: What Is This Trendy New Treatment & Is It Safe?
So what's the verdict on this integrative treatment, and does it warrant the fanfare? We investigated.
What Makes Fermented Foods So Good For You + 4 You Should Try
Kefir, kimchi, kombucha, and more.
The 5 Ways Trauma Might Change You, Based On Your Personality
There is growth after trauma, and it can a beautiful thing.
3 Tricks To Make Fall Veggies Way More Anti-Inflammatory
More anti-inflammatory and delicious? Count us in.
7 Steps To Stop Being Emotionally Dependent In Your Relationship
Independence is key to a healthy relationship.
17 Wellness Books Worth Reading In 2017
Check out our editors' picks for books to inspire your most satisfying year yet.
How Deepak Chopra Is Using This Time For A Spiritual Reset
We can use this time at home to slow down and focus on our health.