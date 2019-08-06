17588 results for

Integrative Health

Is This Type Of Bread Actually Good For Your Blood Sugar?

New study explains rye bread's specific health benefits, including its positive effect on heart health and insulin response.

#news #gut health #microbiome
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 6 2019
5 Ways To Prevent Holiday Stress With The Help Of Your Houseplants

Turns out our plant friends are also great teachers.

#stress #plants #holiday
Brittany Gowan
December 14 2019

16 Reasons To GO NUTS For Nuts

A recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine underscores the health benefits of nuts. Researchers followed over a hundred thousand men and...

#nutrition #protein #vegan #healthy foods #zinc
Ronald Hoffman, M.D.
November 29 2013
Functional Food
Functional Food

What's The Healthiest Way To Brew Coffee? We Asked The Experts

Pour over, French press, cold brew—let's get to the bottom of this.

#gut health #inflammation #coffee #drinks
Liz Moody
June 21 2019
Integrative Health

Does The Placenta Have Its Own Microbiome? New Study Finds An Answer

A new study, published in Nature, concludes that the placenta does not have a microbiome, but not all researchers are in agreement.

#news #microbiome #probiotics
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
August 3 2019
Personal Growth

How To Thrive During The Holidays As An Empath, According To A Psychiatrist

During this holiday season, give yourself the gift of quiet spaces.

#breath #holiday
Judith Orloff, M.D.
December 9 2019
Parenting

Why 'Mommy Brain' Is Actually Your Secret Weapon

About that coffee cup you left on top of the car...

#motherhood #energy
Bobbi Wegner, Psy.D.
June 7 2018
Spirituality

Your Horoscope Is In & This Week Was Tailor-Made For The Free Spirit

The AstroTwins break down how to use the playful energy to your advantage.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 8 2019
Women's Health

Tips to Have a Painless Period

Period pain is accepted as a normal part of being a woman, but it’s not actually supposed to be there.

#remedy #sleeping #whole foods #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Natalie Kringoudis
November 29 2012
Beauty

Why Does My Hair Hurt? The Strange Phenomenon Explained By An Expert

Almost like a sore muscle after a long workout?

#hair
Alexandra Engler
December 6 2019
Climate Change

The Solution To Climate Change? More Nature

"If we are serious about climate change, then we are going to have to get serious about investing in nature."

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
November 14 2017
Food Trends

On A Budget? These Are The Best Inexpensive, Healthy Foods To Buy At ALDI For 2019

The European grocer is positioned to be the next Trader Joe's.

#easy meals #breakfast #dinner
Liz Moody
December 31 2018
Women's Health

This Is Why Sexism May Increase Women's Likelihood Of Depression

Living in a sexist society is kind of like having a constant feeling of drowning.

#news #feminism #depression
Sarah Fielding
December 4 2019

8 Things You Need To Know Today (January 16, 2018)

Facebook's new algorithm, a controversial stance on antidepressants, and the nuance of self-awareness.

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
January 16 2018
Spirituality

How To Connect With Your Intuition For Clues About 2019

A professional intuitive gives her top tips.

#intuition #holiday
Tanya Carroll Richardson
December 25 2018
Sex

4 Common Misconceptions People Still Have About Sex & Disability

It's National Disability Day, so let's talk about sex and disabilities.

#dating
Kelly Gonsalves
December 3 2019
Integrative Health

Is This Surprising Remedy Stronger Than A Sedative?

A new study, published in the British Medical Journal, shows that music played before surgery leads to anxiety reduction that's similar to a sedative.

#news #anxiety
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 25 2019
Motivation

5 Forward Bending Tips - In Acronym Form!

How to find more balance in forward folds.

#yoga poses #new york city #yogis #yoga
Rebecca Ketchum
October 27 2011
Beauty