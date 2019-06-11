11719 results for

Integrative Health
Love

Why You Tend To Date Similar People Over and Over

Are most of us attracted to a single personality type?

#single life #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
June 10 2019
Women's Health
Home
Functional Food

Researchers Discover This Spice May Have Antiviral Properties

Curcumin may help combat some viruses, new research has found.

#news #turmeric
Eliza Sullivan
July 17
Parenting

Adopting My Daughter Was The Hardest Thing I've Ever Done—And The Best Decision Of My Life. Here's Why

The struggle is a unique one, but I wouldn't trade it for the world.

#motherhood
Elsie Larson
June 6 2018
Functional Food

This Might Be The Biggest Myth About Boosting Your Metabolism

In fact, it may be causing you to GAIN weight. Here's why.

#news #metabolism #snacks
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 6 2018
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: How To Get Through The Last Days Of Mercury Retro

Wednesday's moon raises the question: How do you want to shine in the world?

#astrology
The AstroTwins
July 29 2019
Home

Bugs, Begone: A Super Easy Way To Get Pests Off Your Houseplants

Pests in your Pothos? Here's how to nix houseplant bugs for good.

#plants #toxins at home
Sarah Regan
July 15
Climate Change

The Simple Questions You Need To Ask Every Time You Go Shopping

Follow these tips and you will be well on your way to the closet of your dreams—not just a closet that's full of stuff you don't want to wear.

#minimalism #environmentalism
Sara Weinreb
April 2 2017
Personal Growth
Home
Climate Change

8 Environmental Tech Innovations We're Excited About This Year

Including a plant-based leather you're going to want ASAP.

#environmentalism #technology
Emma Loewe
January 8 2018
Beauty
Sex

We Each Have Different Sexual Triggers — Here's How To Figure Out Yours

Like love languages or attachment styles but for desire.

#dating
Shan Boodram
July 26 2019
Functional Food
Personal Growth

New Research Finds Positive Thinking Might Not Be So Powerful

Are you an eternal optimistic? A bit of a pessimist?

#news #empowerment #joy
Sarah Regan
July 10
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Beauty