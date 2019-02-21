11644 results for

Functional Food

Are You Getting Enough Protein? Probably Not, Research Says

New research finds that adults are missing the mark when it comes to protein

#news #Blood Sugar #functional nutrition #protein #digestion
Elizabeth Gerson
February 21 2019
Functional Food

Making Your Own Oat Flour Makes It Way Healthier. Here's Why (And How To Do It)

It takes less than a minute and uses tools you already have in your kitchen.

#gluten #inflammation #breakfast #gluten-free
Liz Moody
June 13 2019
Spirituality
Motivation
Integrative Health

Having Problems With Menopause? You May Want To Try Acupuncture, Study Finds

Recent research has found that acupuncture can seriously help with menopause symptoms.

#news #sleep #Perimenopause #Acupuncture
Elizabeth Gerson
February 20 2019
Friendships

5 Ways To Lovingly Detach + Release Relationships That No Longer Serve You

"Most people seem to believe that if a relationship doesn't last until death, it's a failure. But the only relationship that's truly a failure is one...

#friendship #joy #toxic relationships
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
September 13 2017
Recovery

Healing From Addiction? Supplement The Process With These 4 Herbs

It’s quite one thing to triumph over addiction mentally, but one must also heal the body in order to prevent or lessen the ravaging after-effects of...

#Herbs #healing #supplements #nature #mind body connection
Amy Jirsa
July 27 2012
Personal Growth
Functional Food
Recipes

Save TONS Of Money By Making This Easy, DIY Protein Powder

You'll also avoid all of those fillers, sweeteners, and strange ingredients.

#protein
Carina Wolff
December 5 2017
Routines

A Nutritional Medicine Physician Shares Why He Practices Hydrotherapy

It's a wonderful preventive health care measure and easy for anyone to practice.

#sleep #aromatherapy
Andreas Michalsen, M.D., Ph.D.
September 29 2019
Love

This Is What Actually Causes Communication Problems In Relationships

Fixing communication is not just about talking *more*.

#marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
September 29 2019
Personal Growth

How To Stop Making A Big Deal About Your Problems

Meditation teaches us how to let go. It’s actually a very important aspect of friendliness, which is that you train again and again in not making...

#meditation #mindfulness #pema chodron #personal growth
Pema Chödrön
May 6 2013
Integrative Health

This Is Why You Need To Heal Your Inflammation

New research has found a surprising new link between inflammation and your brain.

#news #gut health #stress #inflammation #digestion
Elizabeth Gerson
February 14 2019
Personal Growth

How to End Dieting for Good with Yoga

As a yoga teacher, I frequently get asked if yoga can help people break free of dieting trap so that they can start to lose weight for good. What many...

#relationships #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #wellness
Katrina Love Senn
April 27 2012
Motivation
Personal Growth

Burnt Out & Overextended? This Exercise Can Help You Set Stronger Boundaries

The key is getting really specific about where you're spending your energy.

#stress #friendship #joy #affirmations
Athena Laz
June 1 2019
Integrative Health
Personal Growth