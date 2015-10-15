6642 results for

One-Pot Carrot Ginger Soup For Fall (Vegan)

Fall is the season of soup. Pumpkin, lentil, potato, bean — you name it! While it may seem easy to grab a can of soup, making soup from scratch is so...

#recipes #soup #gluten-free recipe #vegan #food
Helena Picone
October 15 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Ritual

These Are A Dietitian's Secrets To Staying Energized All Day (Seriously)

Not a morning person? Peep this dietitian's routine to help you simplify and streamline your mornings.

#supplements #minimalism #happiness #wellness #health
Megan Roosevelt
July 10 2017
Beauty Secrets From My Persian Childhood: A Lotus Hair Gloss, Saffron Face Mask & Detox Scrub

Shiva Rose's native beauty secrets include rose mists, saffron face masks, and detoxing scrubs that leave skin gleaming.

#green beauty #beauty #green living
Shiva Rose
April 12 2017

Make This Quiche For Brunch (Vegan + Paleo Options!)

More often than not, we make brunch at home. And every time we do, my husband says, "You couldn’t get this in a restaurant." Or he likes to play the...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #plant-based #food #vegan recipes
Meghan Telpner
October 10 2015
10 Simple Ways To Live More Sustainably, Starting Today

New Year’s isn’t the only time to make resolutions. How about we all make one big one this Earth Day to live a more eco-friendly existence?

#farmer's markets #environmentalism #organic
Emmanuelle Chriqui
April 22 2015
The ABCs Of Ayurveda + How To Decode Your Doshas

Next, get back in balance and glow all day long. Well, maybe...

#Ayurveda #green beauty #beauty #mind body connection
Shrankhla Holecek, MBA
April 11 2017
Immune & Energy-Boosting Matcha Drink

Forget coffee! Try this simple matcha tonic brimming with good-for-you stuff.

#recipes #tea #food
Elissa Goodman
December 8 2015

The Only 8 Tricks You Need To Cook Healthy Food That's Actually Delicious

There's nothing inspiring about a bowl of bland, flavorless quinoa. Sure, it might be “healthy,” but where's the joy? Where’s the pleasure?

#healthy foods #chefs #food
Seamus Mullen
September 14 2015
7 Things You Need To Know About The Heart-Opening Cancer New Moon

Here are seven ways to make the most of the weekend's emotive and dreamy Cancerian energy, and open your heart during the sensitive Crab's new moon:

#personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
July 4 2016
