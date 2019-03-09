4590 results for

Functional Food
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals To Manifest Health & Happiness

Healing crystals are having a moment. It seems like everyone — from Katy Perry to Miranda Kerr — has recently started dishing on their high-vibe...

#holistic healing #spirituality #energy
Heather Askinosie
January 29 2016
Spirituality

6 Questions To Journal On For The Pisces New Moon

Turn on an ocean soundscape and get writing.

#journaling #astrology
Alexandra Roxo
March 5 2019
Recipes
Women's Health

If You Get Yeast Infections Before (Or During) Your Period, You're Not Alone

How to prevent yeast infections during your period, including cutting down on sugar and only washing with water.

#hormones #microbiome
Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D.
March 2 2019
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health
Home

Sugar Is As Addictive As Cocaine—And The Withdrawal Is Just As Real. A Doctor Explains Exactly How To Deal With It

A holistic psychiatrist shares her foolproof plan for getting through the worst of withdrawal.

#addiction #mbgnosugarweek #sugar
Ellen Vora, M.D.
June 21 2017

Anti-Inflammatory Green Smoothie With Turmeric

Inflammation has a wide range of causes, and is often disguised as anything from weight gain to skin problems, headaches to depression.

#smoothie #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #food
AJ Govoni
March 9 2014
Beauty

An All-Natural Aesthetician Spills Her Secrets For Gorgeous Skin

Using high-quality natural products that are prepared with intention and contain mindfully sourced therapeutic-grade ingredients elevates a beauty...

#beauty diary #beauty #skin #self-care
Britta Plug
January 20 2016

3 Ways To Stop Swimming In Your Own S***

Have you ever seen fish in a dirty tank? They look droopy and dull and float around like they have shackles strapped to their fins. Their energy is...

#healing #relationships #pain #money #happiness
John Kim, LMFT
June 20 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

5 Simple Tips For Using Your Beauty Empties To End The Waste Cycle

Our 5 favorite ways to reuse empty beauty containers.

#partner #environmentalism
mindbodygreen
February 21 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Ritual

9 Ways Decluttering My Morning Routine Has Made Me Happier & More Productive

What one mindbodygreen editor discovered when she simplified her morning routine.

#supplements #Vitamin D #declutter #happiness #wellness
Lindsay Kellner
June 15 2017
Integrative Health

Can You Get Addicted To Fiber Supplements? A Doctor Weighs In

What you need to know about taking fiber supplements, including whether or not you should be taking them long term.

#supplements #gut health #digestion #microbiome
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
February 20 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Recipes

3 Ultra-Healing Soups For Fall

Get out your soup pot and whip up these ultra-healing meals.

#recipes #soup #clean food #healthy recipes #healthy foods
Rebecca Katz
September 27 2016
Beauty

4 Esthetician-Approved Cleansing Oils For Every Skin Type

Dry, sensitive, oily, inflamed? There's a cleansing oil for that.

#skin care #coconut oil
Stephanie Eckelkamp
February 14 2019